Given my line of work, I am always looking to upgrade my gaming device - in this case, the phone. With the release of the Redmagic 12 Pro, it's safe to say that I am holding a piece of art in my hands every single day.

For the past years, I have been someone who has exclusively used Redmagic phones (from the 9S Pro up until today). So, when I call it an art piece, I don't mean it lightly. Given my previous experience, I believe I am the right person to share a few words with you about this latest model.

However, because I don’t want to address only Redmagic users (who already know quite a bit about what kind of gaming phones they are), I will start by saying a few things about the model in general, and why you might be interested too - even if you're not exclusively a gamer.

Let's start with the basics.

Redmagic 12 Pro specs

Performance : Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Supplemented by the REDMAGIC RedCore R5 and G1 High-Refresh-Rate Display Control Chip.

: Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Supplemented by the REDMAGIC RedCore R5 and G1 High-Refresh-Rate Display Control Chip. Display : 2688x1216 Pixels,185Hz refresh rate

: 2688x1216 Pixels,185Hz refresh rate Battery : 8,400mAh battery

: 8,400mAh battery Cooling : AquaCore Cooling 3.0 + Dual-Loop Liquid Cooling (AI server-grade material) + Liquid metal 4.0 + Turbo Fan + Large vapor chamber

: AquaCore Cooling 3.0 + Dual-Loop Liquid Cooling (AI server-grade material) + Liquid metal 4.0 + Turbo Fan + Large vapor chamber Other: 80W Wired & Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Supported

I won't go into every single detail, but as a gamer, these are the most important ones you need to take into consideration:

If you are someone who isn’t heavily into technology, the description of the specs above might not mean all that much to you. However, believe me, we are talking about cutting-edge technology when it comes to the mobile gaming phone market. In simple words, it's far ahead of its time.

Describing this specific model simply as a mobile phone is probably a mistake, since we're essentially talking about the equivalent of a top-tier gaming console that can run any game on max settings without lag or frame drops.

Better display and...

Improved... cameras!?

The phone features a 6.85-inch screen with 5,000 nits peak brightness and a 185 Hz refresh rate. The screen is surrounded by super-thin bezels (less than 1 mm), giving it a 96.3% screen-to-body ratio. It uses a 9th-generation 16-megapixel selfie camera hidden invisibly beneath the wall-to-wall display.Since the front camera is virtually invisible when casually using the phone or gaming, this gives it an edge. Oh, and I have to admit, there have been some tweaks to the back cameras - I can't quite pinpoint it, but the software has been upgraded, improving the photo quality.

I've been slightly disappointed by the cameras of some of the previous models, which I've clearly voiced in my reviews. In this case... I really don't have much to complain about. That came as a surprise, but a really good one!

Hop on the cooling system hype train!

The Redmagic 12 Pro uses the Aqua Core Cooling System 3.0, which is a hybrid cooling system that combines air and dual cooling loops with anti-freezing coolant. That's just something you don't see every day.

In terms of gaming, that means the phone is capable of withstanding temperatures from -60°C up to 108°C. To give you a point of reference, if you are a user of the previous version, this one is 85% better. The fan runs at 25,500 RPM and pushes air toward the vents. You can even feel the air being pushed out if you hold your finger next to the fan.

Unsurprisingly, the battery lasts forever

The massive 8,400 mAh battery (which supports both fast wired charging and wireless charging) lets you keep gaming or watching videos for hours upon hours. The software automatically adjusts the cooling system to keep the battery from overheating, so you will never have to worry about it.

If my math is correct, if the phone remains idle, battery life sits somewhere between 230 and 240 hours. Basically, it can last around 10 days.

Redmagic 12 Pro was created for gaming, but let's be honest - it's good for everything

Based on everything up to this point, you can probably tell that this gem is aimed primarily at gamers. Of course, that doesn't have to mean it cannot also be used as an everyday phone, just like any other. Quite the opposite, in fact - I believe it can meet all the daily needs you might need from your phone, and elevate the experience.

The downside (if you can even call it that) is that doing so would be like buying a track-ready racecar, just to go to the supermarket. I mean, you don't really need the best phone on the market just to play Solitaire and other Facebook games. Can it be done? Certainly. Is it something I would recommend to a friend? Probably not.

If you want to play games like Genshin Impact, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Asphalt, and any other high-quality or demanding mobile game, this IS the best your money can buy.

I mean, you even get a PC emulator, which works wonders if you connect it to your Steam account and want to play some titles from your library on the go. While this feature is still in Beta, I have to admit, it worked well and it was a nice touch.

The new small improvements bring massive QOL changes!

Admittedly, one thing I didn’t wasn't too excited about when it came to the previous versions of Redmagic phones was the case. I am not an expert on searching the Asian market, yet I was never able to find a case that made me feel confident it would properly protect the phone.

Well, one of the very first things I noticed when I got my hands on the Redmagic 12 Pro was that its design has changed slightly. As usual, there is a case that comes included with the phone. With the 12 Pro, that case is really great. It also doesn't cover the beautiful design, so that's an additional point there.

I know this might sound a bit funny to some people, but when you interact with something every single day, you truly realise that sometimes the small details make all the difference. And let’s be honest - nobody wants to drop a phone of this value down the stairs (yet it is something that can happen).

Speaking of its durability, I would like to mention that the screen is covered by Gorilla Glass 7i. What that means is that coins, keys, and other items you might have in your pocket or bag won't scratch it.