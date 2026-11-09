SoundMagic E11C review - "Affordable and well designed"

SoundMagic is known for its affordable range of in-ear headphones, which have put it on the map, especially as people turn to more wired earbuds for their devices. This is a trend that seemed to have started with people in Hollywood, but has continued to be seen making a comeback.

The SoundMagic E11C earbuds have a silver wire coated in plastic, making them feel very durable. There's a volume control right by the side of your face and a quick mute when using the microphone that's built in. The earbuds themselves are also made of aluminium, with three different tip sizes that you can easily pop on and off to wear them. These tips allow you to choose one that blocks out outside sound, isolating noise, so that you have a better experience.

This is a 3.5mm headphone cable connection, so you will need to have a dongle to connect them to USB-C or Apple devices, but that's pretty standard these days! I found the sound quality to be very good, especially for the price. It was easy to plug them in - no Bluetooth connection to pair them up.

The SoundMagic E11c have a sensitivity rating of 112dB, which means that you can increase the volume quite a bit. If you listen to music or games at the average listening volume, it will actually use less of your device's power, which is pretty cool.

The SoundMagic E11C comes with a carrying case, where you can put your various ear tips and keep your wires from getting tangled into the rest of your belongings when placed into your bag. It's a hard case, so it won't get crushed either.

Overall, it's a great pair of budget earbuds that feel well-made and work great for those who travel or want a pair of earbuds that don't require charging - as long as you have the right dongle for your device!