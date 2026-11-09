Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka review - "Sleek, wearable, and durable"

Gunnar is known for their blue light glasses, which are great for reducing eye strain and allowing people to game for longer. They've also done a number of collaborations with different video games. Their latest addition to the Cyberpunk collection is the Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka is inspired by Night City's most powerful corporate legacy with the Arasaka. These glasses have a sleek black and red colouring, with tiny details that look fantastic. The frames themselves are on the thinner side, looking very sleek, and there is red metal detail on the opaque bands on the back of the frames. They feel like glasses you could wear out and about, while also looking quite interesting to those who are Cyberpunk fans.

These glasses come in either an amber colour or in the Sunglass version. The amber tint blocks 65% of blue light that comes off of your screens, allowing you to protect your eyes. This has also been known to help with quality sleep at night as well as reduce headaches that can come with using PCs. The lenses are on the larger side, so they cover your full frame of vision when using them.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Arasaka glasses come with a chunky, metal case, an Arasaka cleaning cloth, and a microfiber pouch that also matches the game. It's an officially licensed CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 product, so the whole set of glasses feels extremely high quality and durable.

It's a fantastic, sleek pair of glasses that have great details, which nod to Cyberpunk in the best sort of way. I do think that their anti-reflective and smudge-resistant coating is also very high quality, and as someone who wears glasses, I think they're well worth it.