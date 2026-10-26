Tozo NC9 Pro review - "Hi-tech case with some good features"

Touch screen charging case

App with features to edit sound profile

Affordable price point

The TOZO NC9 Pro has some very interesting features for a pair of headphones, especially at this price point. This pair of earbuds has a really interesting case, which has a touch screen and acts a lot like a phone. But before we dive into that, let's talk about the earbuds themselves.

The TOZO NC9 Pro is a small set of earbuds that have a thicker bit to them, coming out towards the bottom of your ear. These are heavier than my normal pair of earbuds, and as such, I didn't find them as comfortable. I do prefer more lightweight fixings on mine, but that is a personal preference. There are a few pairs of ear nubs within the box, so that you can adjust them to the size that you prefer for your ears.

When you first start setting up the earbuds, they are easy to connect via Bluetooth by holding down a small, flush button on the back of the charging case, with the top open. They then appear on your phone! Before doing this, however, your case does prompt you to set it up. You'll pick the language you want to see the case in, and a QR code appears asking you to download the TOZO app on your phone.

If you do download this app, you can customise your own EarTune sound personalisations, so that the sound sounds the way you'd like it to be. There is also LDAC support to allow for higher-quality Bluetooth audio. Beyond sound-related changes, the TOZO App has AI translation, where you can listen to someone speaking to you in another language and then translate it on the fly, instantly, so you can keep the conversation going. This supports over 145 different languages, which is a wild advancement! You can also use the earbuds to take meeting notes during a class or meeting, if that's a feature you look forward to.

The case itself has a slider bar to unlock, the time, and how charged both the case and the earbuds are when they are placed in. Sliding to unlock the case does give you some settings: volume, sound mode, find your earbuds - that sort of thing, which is a nice touch. With all of that said, however, the TOZO NC9 Pro case does feel on the flimsy side, particularly with the lid. It just doesn't feel like it is made of a more durable plastic.

The earbuds themselves do have good water durability, with them being IPX8 water resistance, so that you can use them to work out without any sort of issues. When it comes to the battery life of this pair of earbuds, you can find yourself having 14 hours with noise cancelling off and about 10 hours with it on. The case holds 60 hours of charge itself as well.