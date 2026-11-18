I never thought I'd come across something that manages to impress me to this extent - until Thrifty Business, at least. And let me tell you: I was beyond impressed. So, this is not just a simple Thrifty Business review; this is me telling you why you need to give it a try.

I play a lot of games. And by a lot, I mean A LOT. So, at this point, it takes quite a bit for something to genuinely surprise me.

...Then Thrifty Business happened.

I expected a cute little shop management sim (as per the Play Store images). Maybe something to play for a few hours and decorate a few shelves. Well, it didn't happen quite like that. I ended up spending far more time than I'd expected rearranging furniture and getting excited over witchy items.

Love at first mystery box

While the goal of some management sims is managing a hundred things at once, here you have to manage only one: your store. The goal is pretty simple, but the execution and progression are what make Thrifty Business really shine.

In essence, you can buy unwanted items from NPCs in the form of mystery boxes. Then, you place them on the shelves and organise them by category. Later on, you can even organise events and expand. That's it.

Honestly, what's not to love?

Grab your tea and blanket and get cosy - we'll talk gameplay!

In terms of gameplay, you have all the freedom you need as a shopkeeper. You can genuinely make the place feel like your own. From finding the perfect spot for an item to rearranging displays, you're the boss.

You can even redecorate as much as you like - there's no restriction on that (thankfully), so in a way, you can play this in your own way. I mean, you can even skip decorating altogether and just play for the dialogue or for making money.

Personally, I'm always going to choose decorating over anything else, even at the cost of buying additional items.

On the topic of additional items, Thrifty Business doesn't try to turn running a shop into a stressful experience. There's no pressure to maximise every penny or deal with impatient customers.

Even if you end up making no sales in a day, the system still has a way to keep you progressing by offering a free mystery box every day. Not that they're particularly expensive (at the beginning, at least), but it's little details like this that make me appreciate the thought put into the experience.

Just a fair warning though: it's the kind of sim where you tell yourself "I'll play for another ten minutes", only to realise an entire hour flew by.

The pixel graphics: love at first sight

Can we please talk about the aesthetics?

The colourful 90s atmosphere makes the entire experience feel like a warm hug.

As someone who grew up during that time, seeing all those nostalgic items brought into 2026 put a smile on my face. I'd almost forgotten all about the Slinky!

Since I mentioned it, let me make one thing clear: there are a lot of items you can acquire in Thrifty Business. I mean A LOT. With so many of them, it's hard not to appreciate the sheer amount of work that must have gone into designing all those individual sprites.

Not everyone's cup of tea - but maybe everyone's cup of hot cocoa?

I have to admit, Thrifty Business understands exactly what kind of experience it wants to offer. It's not one of those fast-paced tycoons where you rush to make millions from the get-go.

That might not make it into everyone's favourite list, but it is bound to make it into some. If you're over here reading this and you have someone special in your life who likes Stardew Valley, then Thrifty Business is something you can definitely surprise them with.

Really, sometimes, all you need is to escape into a cute little world, put things on shelves, decorate to your heart's content, and call it a day. Life is too fast-paced sometimes anyway, and Thrifty Business can be the escape that is one tap away.

You need to play with the sound on

The audio deserves some love too, and I believe Spellgarden Games did an amazing job creating a soundtrack that perfectly complements the sim. I honestly couldn't fault it at all, and I'm usually the type to turn the sound off after spending more than five hours with a game. Not this time, though...

An ode to the queer community

As if the cosy atmosphere wasn't enough, I absolutely adore the queer representation woven into this.

From the story (which you should absolutely read - I won't give you any spoilers) to the item categories and even character creation, there's something about the sense of community you get in this little virtual world that gives you a fuzzy feeling inside. Not too many games celebrate individuality, self-expression, and simply being yourself in a way that feels "just right".

I'd say it's absolutely queer-tastic!

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have a shop to rearrange. Again.