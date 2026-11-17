I have been a big fan of Casetify for my entire adult life. I do feel that their cases are just fantastic, and when they announced their collab with Death Stranding 2, the action-adventure game by the legendary Kojima Productions, I was excited to see their designs!

The KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS x CASETiFY collection does have a bunch of different designs, including little plushies! It's quite fun to see these different takes on the video game. I had a look at the DS2 - DHC Magellan Set, which has three different aspects to the set itself.

The first aspect is the phone case. This phone case is sleek - black and grey, with slight designs on it. It's not in-your-face Death Stranding 2, but it's one of those if you know and are a fan, you know. I have had several compliments for this case, especially at gaming events, which is always nice. There is a small double-hole bit on one side, perfect for phone charms if that's your thing. The case is a MagSafe case, so you can use the magnet on the back of it to attach any other MagSafe products to it. Casetify cases are high-impact, so there is no need to worry about dropping your phone, and I feel that my phone has always lasted in these.

Speaking of the MagSafe case, this set came with the Snappy Grip Stand MagSafe Compatible backing, which easily snaps into place using the magnet. I like the pop of colour this adds, though it does cover some of the design on the back of the case. Unlike PopSockets, which can be quite bulky, it sort of folds flat. Popping it up and placing my fingers into it feels very comfortable to hold. I did find that it's not really for constant use (or it might have been my batch), as when it was in my pocket it got a little warm and felt sticky on the edges from the glue holding it together.

The third item within the DS2 - DHV Magellan Set is the AirPods Pro 3 Impact Case, which is a two-part protective case which fits well over the top of your AirPods. The clip itself is very durable, with the Casetify logo on it, and doesn't feel like it would fall apart or anything. It's simple, but well designed.

I have always been a fan of Casetify and very much like these collabs! These make great gifts for gamers and are also extremely functional as well.