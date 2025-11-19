OXS Thunder Pro+ gaming speakers review - "Flashy sound, with a twist on 'surround'"

The OXS Thunder Pro+ gaming speakers offer True Dolby Atmos sound with sleek, RGB-filled aesthetics

Given all the many, many, many times I've played the soundtrack to Sumire on loop, it's pretty obvious just how much I value the soundscape in my mobile adventures. I mean, for me, when the music hits all the right notes, it tugs at my heartstrings and makes moments last longer, not only after the credits roll but also while in the moment itself.

That's exactly why good speakers make all the difference, and the OXS Thunder Pro+ certainly doesn't disappoint.

Table of contents:

OXS Thunder Pro+ gaming speakers design and hardware

I suppose audiophiles will likely focus on the True Dolby Atmos 7.1.2 sound system feature here, but personally, what makes this stand out are the flashy RGB lights, because I'm easily distracted and can't quite resist the lure of shiny things.

It's not the most subtle thing to have in your kit, but since it's got that "gaming" tag in its name, you really can't fault the makers for flaunting the RGB loud and proud. The lights react to whatever you're playing, but you can easily switch the colours if you want to (I'm partial to the purple ones, though). If you'd rather not tinker around with that, the presets offer their own shades, too, for your convenience.

I do like the rounded edges that give the OXS Thunder Pro a sleeker look despite all the flashy bells and whistles, which means it can still easily slip into your setup without attracting too much attention (if that's what you're after).

It also comes with an incredibly adorable satellite neck speaker, which is a pretty hard and hefty accessory that slots nicely against your nape.

The thing is, I actually prefer harder pillows than really, really soft ones, mainly because they offer more support for my always-aching joints. At this point, thanks to my poor gaming habits, my neck, in particular, always feels sore when I'm playing on my phone or working at my desk (curse these tennis elbows). And honestly, the neck speaker does a fabulous job keeping the discomfort at bay.

That alone already scores top marks for me (connectivity is another thing, but I'll get to that later), so the fact that it offers two more channels on both sides so that I can actually feel the sounds coming out from the rear definitely puts the "surround" in "surround sound".

Gaming experience and performance

You can connect the OXS Thunder Pro+ however you want to - there's your handy Bluetooth, your HDMI ports, and your AUX-in. There's USB-C and even USB-A for the neck speaker dongle, along with a 3.5mm jack, too, for both your mic and your headset.

What's cool is that there's an adorable little toggle controller where you can adjust the volume or switch the equaliser settings to your heart's desire. I don't necessarily think it's a must, but having that toggle controller around is pretty fun if you've got the space (and if you're too lazy to use the remote).

While the many ports and thingamajigs might make it all seem complicated, it's actually anything but, especially when connecting your phone via Bluetooth. It's essentially a simple plug-the-speaker-to-a-power-source and turn-Bluetooth-on affair, and what I love about it is that I don't have to fumble around with reconnecting with my phone after the initial pairing.

After that, it's simply a matter of booting up Project Muse and bopping my head to the beat (albeit with a weaker bass - I have to admit). Sonic Mania Plus is a nostalgic dash through my childhood with Green Hill Zone's theme playing in the background, while Shogun Showdown is a compelling romp through feudal Japan with its funky 8-bit tunes.

It might sound superficial, but how the lights react to what I'm doing plays a big part in my immersion - it definitely adds to the overall atmosphere of Shin Chan's summer landscape and Streets of Rage's rage-filled streets coming from all angles.

What's The Verdict?

This, of course, brings me to the aforementioned rear angle, which is the satellite neck speaker. The two outputs come from both sides, but to be honest, the output isn't the best despite the speaker's pillowy comfort. What's most disappointing is that you can't connect the neck speaker to anything else but the OXS Thunder Pro+.

I would've loved it if the included dongle could connect directly to my phone to bump the portability up a notch, just so I can still play, say, in bed, with the immersive sound. The limited connectivity means I'd have to have the main soundbar on, which means the neck speaker is pretty much useless without it.

Still, the OXS Thunder Pro+ definitely delivers on the sound quality (with a weaker bass, as mentioned) regardless of the genre you're playing, as you can switch to FPS, MOBA, or racing with the equaliser. The neck speaker has a lovely texture that's easy to clean (yes, that's a huge deal), and while it only works exclusively with the soundbar, it's still a nice touch to keep the surround sound on point.

That all comes at a cost, though - and at $699.99, you might have to think long and hard about your usage behaviour first before shelling out your hard-earned cash.