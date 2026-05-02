Gunnar Cyberpunk 2077 Dex glasses review - "Super cool design!"

Inspired by Dexter DeShawn

Very futuristic look

Comes in three tints

For fans of Cyberpunk 2077, Gunnar has a fantastic, vibrant, new pair of glasses that not only look like they are from the future, but also help block out harmful UV light and blue light while using devices. The Gunnar Cyberpunk 2077 Dex glasses are inspired by Dexter DeShawn. They are very new-age-looking, with one single large lens, giving you full view of everything around you.

The Gunnar Cyberpunk 2077 Dex glasses are larger than life to match the character they are based on. These are oversized, with metal stubs all along the lens. I think they look so cool! The sides of the frames are thick, but thin out around the ears, meaning they don't feel super weighty on the backs of your ears.

This pair of Gunnar glasses comes in three tint options: Amber, which leaves everything with a slight orange glow; Sun, which is blue with a lot of light being reflected; and Amber Max, which makes everything a very deep orange. All of these lenses are really good for blocking UV light and harmful blue light, which can cause headaches and stop you from gaming longer. These lenses are also coated with their anti-reflective and smudge-resistant tech.

The Gunnar Cyberpunk 2077 Dex also comes with a bunch of collectibles: a padded, puffy sleeve pouch and a microfiber cleaning cloth that has a city map outline. The glasses themselves also have a 12-month warranty on them.

These glasses are officially CD Projekt Red licensed, so you know you are getting quality with them. I just find them to be so unique in the series of glasses that Gunnar is doing. These new pairs of glasses that are all one lens are so interesting to see and I hope that they continue to add to their collection, as having people look futuristic is so much fun.