TOZO PE1 review - "Small but packs a punch!"

Fully waterproof speaker

Can clip onto anything

Great sound quality

The soundscape in public is really a wild thing. When in my local town centre, I often see people with music blasting using portable speakers. We have a few in our back garden that play music when our kids are out there or when we are using our pizza oven, that we Bluetooth to. But the TOZO PE1 is more of a portable, easy-to-clip-on-to-your-bag type of speaker, which is something that I have not played around with before.

The TOZO PE1 is fully waterproof, so having it attached to a bag or to something outside is perfectly fine. You can even attach it to the inside of your shower if you are looking to bring some music into your routines. It's designed well for hanging, with a flat back, and doesn't take up much space at all. It feels designed for hanging, with the sound being best when its handle is used.

The handle is sturdy, sort of popping back to open it, sort of like a padlock in concept. You can then push it right back in place. It feels well-designed and useful in a lot of ways! The actual sound quality for this small speaker is good - I could hear things very clearly, and it does use Bluetooth 5.4, meaning the connection is clear and stable. The TOZO PE1 can also get quite loud for its size, keeping in the quality, so if you want some blaring music, you can do it in a small package!

When it comes to the battery life, this device needs a USB-C connection to charge, and comes with a USB to USB-C cable. It's got 32 hours of playtime on a single charge, though if you are blasting music, it will drain more quickly, generally. We found this battery life to be great for a speaker of this price range.

There are four buttons on the side of the speaker, the first being a power button when held, then a play or pause button when tapped. The next is the Bluetooth button to connect your device, then there are the standard volume buttons. It's simple and does what it needs to do. You can also pair this speaker with the TOZO app to have more customisation options when it comes to your soundscape, though out of the box, the device worked fine for me!