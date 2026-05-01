Gunnar Novato glasses review - "Sleek and durable!"

Sun Shift lens options

Lightweight but durable frames

Aviator design

Gunnar has released another sleek pair of gaming glasses as a part of their Titanium Collection. The Novato is a bold, geometric pair of glasses that are a nod to the aviator style, which can be worn to the office, out and about, or when gaming. These glasses do not stand out in a very bold way and instead look extremely sleek!

Gunnar is known for their gaming glasses, all of which provide blue light and UV protection. You can get this specific pair of glasses in either the Amber tint or the Amber Sun Shift tint. Both of these have an orange glow to them when you look through them, blocking out harmful light. The Amber Sun Shift tint allows your glasses to charge up when you are outdoors, making them sunglasses, and then they de-charge indoors to make it so that you can see clearly. This is such a fun feature for those who want a pair of sunglasses without having to switch pairs.

All of the Gunnar lenses are coated with their G-Shield coating, which is scratch-resistant and smudge-resistant. This feels very luxurious. The Gunnar Novato also feels quite durable - the frames are thin in design but made of titanium, making them lightweight as well. The frame has screwless hinges, which are extremely interesting. They do have a bit of flexibility to the frames and are non-corrosive too.

The Gunnar Novato comes with a heavy duty clamshell case, pouch, cleaning cloth and have a 24-month warranty. These glasses feel premium - simple but well-designed. I quite like how easy they are to wear in any enviroment and how much they blend into everyday looks. Getting them in Amber Sun Shift also makes them fantastic for the summer, as they will double as outdoor sunglasses during those sunny days.