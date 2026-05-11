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One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini review - "King of Pirates on your desk"
By Jupiter Hadley
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iPad + Android
  • Cute, small-sized One Piece character
  • Perfect for collectors
  • Can hold smaller devices and phones

Cable Guys have a whole range of holdems that are meant to be like organisers for your devices. They have worked with a bunch of different franchises and brands to create fantastic figures that can decorate your gaming space in the way that best fits your interests. Most recently, with the boom in One Piece popularity, it makes sense that Monkey D. Luffy now has his own holdem.

The One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini is a smaller holdem, perfect for holding your phone, smaller controllers, or even earbud cases. Luffy is a pretty iconic character, so this figure needed to look the part. I feel that the mould is really good - with hair, eyes, and expression is fantastic. I was surprised that his chest isn't out, which is often how he is depicted, but at the same time, it does make it more family-friendly! 

One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini from the back

Putting a phone in Luffy's hands makes it so you cannot put a phone on this stand without covering up most of his little face and hand, even if you place it sideways. However, the smaller stand does feel like it fits better in smaller spaces on your desk, where you might need to use your phone while you are working, as I do. 

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The straw hat on Luffy's head has some great texture, and the stand is a good weight, so it doesn't feel like it will topple over. The One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini comes in a sort of display box, which has Luffy printed on the side, the One Piece logo, and a cute backing. 

One Piece Luffy Cable Guys Holdems Mini holding a phone

The One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini feels perfect for those who are fans of One Piece, looking to have a bit of personality added to their desk. 

One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini review - "King of Pirates on your desk"

The One Piece Luffy Cable Guy Holdems Mini is a good, small-sized phone or device holder that can dress up your desk.
Score
Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
X
Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley