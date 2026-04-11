Hello Kitty Cable Guys review - "It's Giant Hello Kitty!"

It's a giant Hello Kitty!

Can hold your phone.

Very cute for a cute set-up.

Cable Guys are known for their fantastic phone and controller stand, and they've got one using a character that I very much love - Hello Kitty! The Hello Kitty Cable Guys stand is a full-sized stand which can hold your phone or controller, as a sort of decoration for your gaming space.

This larger Cable Guys has Hello Kitty in a red dress, with pink sleeves, and her classic red bow. Its base is a simple red circle - I do wish it were something a bit more decorated, as it could have one of Hello Kitty's friends on the base - but it is sturdy and supports the large body.

Hello Kitty's head on this stand is quite massive, actually. It's heavy as well, making the whole Cable Guys Hello Kitty stand feel like quite a weighty, high-quality decoration. I do like the classic bow and face on display, and the whole thing seems to be good proportion, despite having slightly longer arms so that it can effectively hold your items.

The white, matte head of Hello Kitty does smudge a little easily, but the paint job is very well done, and the whole stand feels like something that would fit in well with a cute gaming room or for a pastel gamer who wants something cosy and Sanrio to go into their setup. I very much like this aesthetic and, as a fellow Hello Kitty fan, would enjoy having this in my office! I do collect a number of Hello Kitty blind box figures, which are so much smaller than this.

Cable Guys doesn't seem to have any of the other Hello Kitty and Friends characters as Cable Guy stands yet, but I do hope that we get to see the rest of the characters soon, as they'd make a fantastic set.