Gunnar Tera glasses review - "Designed to wear with headsets"

New addition to the eSports range

Made with headsets in mind

Sleek design with lots of positives

Gunnar is known for their impressive collection of gaming glasses, which can block harmful light and allow you to use technology for longer. They've released glasses that are inspired by tech hubs, by professionals in different fields, by women in tech, and now have a range of Professional eSports glasses! The newest in this range is the Gunnar Tera gaming glasses.

The Gunnar Tera gaming glasses are designed to keep you focused, especially if you are a gamer who spends a lot of time playing! I found the Gunnar Tera glasses to look quite sleek, with their rectangular black frames. There is a bit of detail on the bridge of the glasses, which makes them interesting, and the thin, wire-like sides blend in seamlessly. They are comfortable to wear and lightweight, while still feeling quite durable.

These glasses are meant to fit snug, while not bulking out your face or making it so that you have thick frames that block your vision. There's a focus on comfort when using with a headset, which makes sense with the thinner sides to them. These lenses, of course, have Gunnar technology in them - the Amber lenses give everything a slightly gold glow, while blocking harmful UV and blue light. This reduces eye strain and headaches, so that gamers can play for longer.

Along with the glasses, this set comes with a microfiber pouch, a cleaning cloth, and one of their Pro eSports travel cases, which is more of a hard case. This allows you to tuck it into your bag and take it with you wherever you need to go.

We've found the Gunnar Tera to be quite easy to wear, and the idea of thinking of headsets is next level. It's just a comfortable, lightweight pair of glasses that can go so well with so many outfits, too.