Zootropolis Flash Cable Guys review - "Cute statue, fantastic design"
  • Premium statue that holds devices
  • Themed around Zootropilis
  • Collectible figure for fans

When it comes to fans of different pop culture and media, there really is someone who's a fan of everything. With Zootropolis 2 recently out in cinema, it makes sense that Flash the Sloth has his own Cable Guys - so that he can hold your controller or mobile phone. 

Cable Guys create a bunch of large and mini holders that can dress up any sort of gaming space or media centre. Zootropilis Flash is a full-sized Cable Guys, able to hold larger controllers and mobile phones without covering much of the face, which is very nice.

Close up of Flash Cable Guys face

The detail within Flash is fantastic - from the badge on his tie to the texture of his fur. It's a hardy statue, not likely to fall over or have any stability issues. The base isn't that detailed, it's just a colour, but it's a weighty one which feels like it works well with the weight of the statue itself. 

The Zootropolis Flash Cable Guys statue works well for fans of Disney, looking for a sleek way to organise their gaming devices or decorate their spaces. It feels like such a well-painted and created model as well - quite premium! 

I always like the sort of niche, fun Cable Guys stands that they make. You can easily collect a bunch of characters from the specific franchise or series that you like, or get a mix of them from a variety of different characters that you have an interest in, to create a more organised and fun gaming space.

Zootropolis Flash Cable Guy not holding a phone

Cable Guys always are introducing new ranges, so seeing Flash the Sloth from Zootropolis made a lot of sense to me, especially with all the hype the movie has and all of the fans of Zootropolis in general.

The Cable Guys Flash from Zootropilis is a fantastic stand - very heavy and well made. It feels extremely premium in it's design and is a fun stand for mobile phones and controllers.
