Hecate G5 Max headset review - "Spatial audio makes a difference"

Fantastic spatial sound

Very long-lasting battery life

Detachable microphone

We've reviewed our fair share of Edifier devices over the years. From their earbuds to their speakers to their headsets, they always deliver quality audio! The new Hecate G5 Max is another wireless gaming headset, designed specifically for gamers, streamers and content creators who thrive on high-resolution audio with low-latency wireless performance. There's a large market for those, so it feels like a headset made for a good group of people.

The Hexcate G5 Max is extremely comfortable, with padding around the ears and on the headband, which can be worn for quite a long time without feeling pressure. The ear cuffs are backed with high-quality metal, but do pivot and don't feel rigid. I do very much like the sleek look of this design - the little Hexcate logo even pulses through a rainbow of colour, which feels very gamer-coded.

On the left-hand side of the headset, you can find all of your different buttons: the on/off button (that can be double-tapped for Bluetooth mode), the volume dial, mute, the charging point, and the port for your included, removable microphone. The microphone itself works well; my friends could hear me clearly, and I do like that it's fully detachable, so that I can take it out when I do not need it.

When it comes to the sound quality of the Hexcate G5 Max, it has fantastic, high-quality sound. In tech-speak, the G5 Max has THX Spatial Audio+, which provides 7.1.4 virtual surround sound. This basically means that you are fully immersed in the audio around you - so it's like you are in the game, hearing footsteps or noises from different parts of your room. Sometimes this is done well; other times it is not - in the case of the Hectate G5 Max, it's done extremely well, along with height information being supported, so that you can also hear sound from above you!

When it comes to battery life, there are a lot of headsets out there that claim larger amounts of hours without needing to recharge. The Hexcate G5 Max quotes 305 hours of use from a single charge. That's absolutely wild - but I must say, I've not needed to charge my headset since I started using it. This is absolutely an amazing amount of battery life!

The Hecate G5 Max does have a dongle, which allows you to connect your headset to your computer. You can then use Bluetooth to connect to that USB for better Bluetooth connectivity. It's great not to need a wire to listen on this headset.