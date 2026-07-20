The Amazing Spider-Man Cable Guys review - "Iconic character"

Officially licensed product

Features The Amazing Spider-Man

Can hold your phone and controller

Cable Guys has a range of different iconic characters that want to do nothing more than hold your devices for you, looking cool in your gaming space. A new addition to their range is The Amazing Spider-Man Cable Guys, which is a full-sized stand that can hold larger phones, controllers, and whatever else you want to put in Spider-Man's hands.

Now, I've checked out a lot of the different full-sized and mini Cable Guys in my time, and I did find The Amazing Spider-Man to be in a bit of an odd position. This character is on some rubble, so it's sort of crouched down, but also forward - though it does make Spider-Man look strangely proportioned, with the way that his body is shaped around the stand. This might just be me, though! The paint job and general detail on The Amazing Spider-Man Cable Guys is very well done, with the webs carved out in the suit in great detail.

The rubble at the base is more simplistic, but it still looks well-painted. The base is a good weight, so you do not need to worry about your stand falling over under the weight of your device or anything like that. This Cable Guys works well for those who are fans of Marvel and the more retro Spider-Man and want to bring some of that to their gaming space. The back of the outfit also has the chunky spider painted on it, matching the chunky spider on the front. It's a specific look from a specific era of Spider-Man.

I do find that these sorts of things from The Cable Guys make great gifts and are fantastic ways to have your phone charging on some sort of stand, so that you can display them. It's just a cool thing to have.