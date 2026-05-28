OneOdio Studio Max 2 headset review - "Fantastic sound, feel and battery life!"

Designed in partnership with a DJ

Zero lag with fantastic sound quality

Great battery life

I am not a DJ, but I have tried out a large number of headphones and know what I like! When it comes to the OneOdio Studio Max 2, they've tried to create a headset that works for everyone, including DJs and gamers alike, through this collaboration with DJ and producer KSHMR.

The OneOdio Studio Max 2 can be wired or wireless, allowing for more flexibility when it comes to what you want to do with it. As someone listening to music on my phone, I found it very easy to switch to Bluetooth mode, using the toggle, and then connecting quickly. Having the option to connect this pair of headphones to my computer or, I suppose, to a DJ booth is quite good though! The box comes with all of the wires you need.

The headphones themselves feel extremely luxurious. The earphones on them are large, with metal backs to them that have a nice texture on them. The headstrap is large, soft, and well cushioned. The actual components of the OneOdio Studio Max 2 all swivel and move quite a bit, so you can wear them longterm comfortable as it sort of adjusts to your head.

The sound itself from the OneOdio Studio Max 2 is fantastic. I really enjoyed my time listening to music and found everything to be clear and easy to hear. I had my child playing VR loudly behind me, and couldn't hear her at all either. It's very good at blocking out all of the external sound. There is a OneOdio app, where you can personalise your sound. In this app, there are lots of little adjustments of sound effects that can be made, a bunch of parameters to mess around with, and different connection modes (that have a lot of visual cues, so you can easily understand them) - but this headset does work well right out of the box without playing around with this too.

The battery life, which is always something that I need to comment on, is very good too. The headset is said to last for 120 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for me to always forget about charging it. It also comes with an easy-to-carry-around travel case for taking it with you, which is a nice touch.

This headset promises zero lag when mixing, which is why it would be so good for those who DJ and gamers as well. I feel that for the price tag, the OneOdio Studio Max 2 feels like it's worth it - high quality, easy to use, and very comfortable. Everything just feels quality.