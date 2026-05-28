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OneOdio Studio Max 2 headset review - "Fantastic sound, feel and battery life!"
By Jupiter Hadley
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iOS + Android
  • Designed in partnership with a DJ
  • Zero lag with fantastic sound quality
  • Great battery life

I am not a DJ, but I have tried out a large number of headphones and know what I like! When it comes to the OneOdio Studio Max 2, they've tried to create a headset that works for everyone, including DJs and gamers alike, through this collaboration with DJ and producer KSHMR. 

The OneOdio Studio Max 2 can be wired or wireless, allowing for more flexibility when it comes to what you want to do with it. As someone listening to music on my phone, I found it very easy to switch to Bluetooth mode, using the toggle, and then connecting quickly. Having the option to connect this pair of headphones to my computer or, I suppose, to a DJ booth is quite good though! The box comes with all of the wires you need.

Side view of the OneOdio Studio Max 2

The headphones themselves feel extremely luxurious. The earphones on them are large, with metal backs to them that have a nice texture on them. The headstrap is large, soft, and well cushioned. The actual components of the OneOdio Studio Max 2 all swivel and move quite a bit, so you can wear them longterm comfortable as it sort of adjusts to your head. 

The sound itself from the OneOdio Studio Max 2 is fantastic. I really enjoyed my time listening to music and found everything to be clear and easy to hear. I had my child playing VR loudly behind me, and couldn't hear her at all either. It's very good at blocking out all of the external sound. There is a OneOdio app, where you can personalise your sound. In this app, there are lots of little adjustments of sound effects that can be made, a bunch of parameters to mess around with, and different connection modes (that have a lot of visual cues, so you can easily understand them) - but this headset does work well right out of the box without playing around with this too.

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The battery life, which is always something that I need to comment on, is very good too. The headset is said to last for 120 hours on a single charge, which is more than enough for me to always forget about charging it. It also comes with an easy-to-carry-around travel case for taking it with you, which is a nice touch.

OneOdio Studio Max 2 Headset

This headset promises zero lag when mixing, which is why it would be so good for those who DJ and gamers as well. I feel that for the price tag, the OneOdio Studio Max 2 feels like it's worth it - high quality, easy to use, and very comfortable. Everything just feels quality.

OneOdio Studio Max 2 headset review - "Fantastic sound, feel and battery life!"

The OneOdio Studio Max 2 has everything I would want out of a pair of headphones; the ability to use wireless or wired, great battery life, and fantastic sound quality.
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Jupiter Hadley
Jupiter Hadley
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Jupiter is a prolific indie game journalist with a focus on smaller indie gems. She covers thousands of game jams and indie games on her YouTube channel, letting every game have a moment in the spotlight. She runs indiegamejams.com, a calendar of all of the game jams going on in the world, and judges many jams and events. You can find her on Twitter as @Jupiter_Hadley