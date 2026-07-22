X05Pro Gaming Controller review - "Take control of your mobile life"

The new controller by EasySMX

An X05Pro version of the stable Xbox 360 controller

Connect to Android, iOS, Switch, and PC

For people who spend undisclosed amounts of time playing digital games, arguably the most important thing is control, both literally and figuratively. A studio can put out the most ambitious, visually stunning, and emotionally destructive game in the history of ever, but it won't amount to an ant's gas bill if you can't even play it. But so many teams are coming out of the hardware dungeons to bring us ways to play intensely on such devices without ruining our screens. Hence, today we're looking at the X05Pro Gaming Controller by EasySMX. It looks cool, but is it easy or SMX? Let's find out.

The X05Pro Gaming Controller breakdown

Right off the bat, this controller models itself after the classic Xbox 360 controller, which some would say (myself included, maybe) is one of the most perfectly designed controllers out there. Officially speaking, it's described as a "multi-mode gaming controller supporting 2.4Ghz, Bluetooth, and wired connections." For those of us who don't breathe circuit boards and copper wire, this translates to a wireless controller that can connect to Android, iOS 13.0 and beyond devices, PC, and Switch. Just keep in mind that your PC will require the associated USB cable, so don't lose it. Then, when all the stars align, you can link it up and start playing.

X05Pro Gaming Controller strengths

Let's begin with the shallow stuff: How it looks. The X05Pro Gaming Controller currently comes in two colours, black and white, respectively, and has some sweet LED lighting along the seams to give it that cyberpunk style we've all been craving for the last decade. The material is sleek and smooth, with rounded buttons to accommodate your sore thumbs and ever-growing calluses. Lastly, it's shiny, and isn't that what really matters?

No, of course not, get outta here. What matters is how it actually plays. Well, connecting it to all the devices listed above, it's certainly legit. With the exception of the PC, all the others support built-in Bluetooth, allowing it to connect in a matter of seconds. Just make sure you're settled and wait for the vibration, and you're ready to go. Being wireless, it does depend on battery life, but it's fairly substantial, so expect to play hours on end before the inevitable "battery low" pops up, indicating that you should probably go outside.

The other important thing is compatibility. With the way portable technology is advancing, we're seeing some pretty impressive games that, at a glance, could be AAA console releases. With that in mind, I figured a great one to try out would be Torchlight: Infinite, and boy howdy, was I satisfied (please disregard that "boy howdy"). It instantly adapted to the control scheme, and the responsiveness was quick, tight, and solid, which is exactly what you need for the hairiest of moments when you need to shoot off everything in every direction.

X05Pro Gaming Controller weaknesses

The tricky thing about reviewing hardware is that you usually need several months to use it consistently and keep it under observation for when any cracks start to show. While I feel confident in the X05Pro Gaming Controller's structural integrity for now, there is one thing that could be a consistent issue: reliability. With a controller that can connect to so many devices, the connection process can range from instant to sluggish. It can be annoying to constantly figure out the sweet spot, but as you keep connecting to the same device, you should be fine. Also, iOS can still be a bit strict about inviting it to the party, so make sure your version is compatible.

Lastly, and this is something that the controller can't necessarily control, is game compatibility. I mentioned how Torchlight: Infinite was very welcoming, but that doesn't mean that every modern mobile release will be the same way. Sometimes they automatically shift to the controller's control scheme, and other times you have to enter it manually. Based on personal experience, I encountered this problem on the Switch while trying to play Super Mario Bros. Wonder. For some reason, both in the game and when navigating the console UI, I had to remap the A and B buttons, which were backward. It was an adjustment, but a small one for smooth, comfy control.

Take control with X05Pro Gaming Controller

With a current price tag of around $35, the X05Pro Gaming Controller is a cost-effective and quality wireless controller that can help you step up your competitive mobile standing or just make for more comfortable playing sessions. The hardware is sleek, durable, and long-lasting, with adaptability that makes it a great on-the-go accessory. There are some slight quirks to it that you'll have to get used to, but the more you use it, the more inconsequential those quirks become.