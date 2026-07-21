Gunnar Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 glasses review - "Single sleek lens!"

Officially licensed HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zero Glasses

Blocks harmful blue light and UV light

Giant, single-lens shield design

Gunnar is well known for their gaming glasses, and in this case, has made a pair inspired by a pretty popular one! The Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 glasses are modelled after the Zero Soldier 11 design, looking like they fit into the RPG directly. Gunnar has this way of taking a franchise or piece of media and finding the most stylish ways of using them to make something very interesting out of it.

The Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 Gunnar glasses are a one-lens pair of glasses that feel very sleek to wear. The lens actually goes down the side of the face, behind a side panel, which is then attached to a thinner frame that is durable and lightweight. You can see all of your vision completely covered with this pair of glasses, which is ideal for more intense gaming, as all of the view is covered.

The lens comes in two different options: the regular glasses, which are amber tint and block a lot of the harmful blue light that comes off of screens, and Sun, which works well as sunglasses for those who want to wear them while in bright and light places. Both pairs block blue light and 100 per cent of harmful UV light, which can reduce eye strain and allow you to play for longer, while looking cool doing it.

The Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 is a statement pair of glasses; they are something that people notice, and people will know the reference if they are aware of what inspired it. This pair of glasses also comes with a high-quality microfiber cleaning cloth that features the character's design on it and a puffy pouch to store your glasses in, which feels like a puffer jacket.

Though I do not feel I will be seeing the Gunnar Zenless Zone Zero Soldier 11 in tech offices around the world, I do know that when I see them, I will know the reference!