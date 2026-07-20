Gunnar x Cyberpunk 2077 Militech glasses review - "Hardcase, fun glasses"

Combat colour scheme

High-quality pair of glasses

Officially licensed with Cyberpunk 2077

Gunnar creates a ton of different glasses, collaborating with tech hubs, different tech brands, and sometimes video games. The Gunnar x Cyberpunk 2077 Militech glasses are a fantastic example of a pair of glasses inspired by the Cyberpunk 2077 IP.

This pair of Gunnar glasses has a hard, metal case and lots of military green and yellow colour all throughout. The combat palette looks fantastic, making this pair of glasses look like something out of a battlefield. It's got lots of good detail, like the framing having the glass peeking out of it, and the way the sides of the frames fold but have a triangle point. The attention to detail is extremely good on this pair of Gunnar glasses. The frame feels durable, is made of polymer, and doesn't seem like it would bend easily.

For those who aren't aware of Gunnar's gaming glasses, they have two options when it comes to the lenses themselves. This pair comes in Amber and in Sun. The Amber glasses are orange in tint and block out tons of harmful blue light, which can help you when you are gaming or using your mobile device, as blue light comes off of technology. These types of glasses help with eye strain and headaches! The sun version of these lenses not only protects from digital screens, but also ideal for sunlit environments. These lenses have a coating on them that is anti-reflective and smudge-resistant.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Militech comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth and microfiber pouch, which both contain the same colour scheme and design as the glasses. The metal case itself closes tightly and feels extremely durable, fitting in well with the theme.

This pair of Gunnar glasses does feel like they are more for fans of the franchise than for office wear, but they are a useful and interesting collectable that just feels premium.