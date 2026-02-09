Edifier G1000 II review - "Great sound at a great price"

Three different sound modes

Compact, easy to set up speakers

You can change the color

Finding a compact pair of speakers that are good value and quality is often hard! Looking at a pair of speakers that also hook up via Bluetooth, so that you can use them with your mobile device, is another story altogether. And, these speakers are stunning.

The Edifier G1000 II is a very futuristic pair of speakers, which feel ideal for those who are into gaming. Ilove the sort of rounded hexagon and the inner glow of the lights on them. It's just so much fun to see on your desk or around your house. There are nine different dynamic modes for lighting, so that the middle of the speaker can be customised to match your vibes or the vibes of what you are listening to.

Now, onto the sound itself. The Edifier G1000 II packs a punch, despite its small size. These speakers have 2.5'' full-range drivers, which offer up to 8W of peak power. All this means the sound quality is very good, especially for the price point. There are three different sound modes: one for movies, one for music and one for gaming. These are changed by the G button on the top. It's neat to have these sorts of options when it comes to customising what you are listening to. The music mode feels more subtle than the gaming mode, in my experience.

Along with connecting via USB, the Edifier G1000 II can be connected to a computer or TV, using USB or the included AUX cables, though connecting via Bluetooth works perfectly fine. You can easily connect via Bluetooth by tapping the on-button until the blue light appears. I do appreciate how easy connecting is with Edifier devices!

I do feel the Edifier G1000 II is great for those looking to start their gaming setup, as the speakers are both stylish and good quality, without breaking the bank. They feel ideal for those who have a PC that sits on a desk, which they can then plug into and enjoy.