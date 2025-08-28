Edifier W800 BT Pro review - "Extremely Comfortable"

Edifier has done it again, releasing another pair of fantastic headphones! The Edifier W8000 BT Pro looks very similar to most of their other headphones, with a minimalist look on the outside. The ear cuffs do bend, allowing you to easily put them into your bag or adjust them so they twist a bit on your head. There are four buttons: the Bluetooth button, an On/Off button in the middle of the volume, and the two sides of the volume buttons. All of these buttons are located on one side of the headset, which feels fine.

During the school holidays, I wore the Edifier W8000 BT Pro during the school holidays, while trying to block out some of the background noise of children when doing housework. They are extremely comfortable, with great size padding on the ears and on the top of the headband. I did find that the noise cancelling could have been better, though the ambient sound mode is interesting!

With the ambient sound on, I can still hear people talking around me, but there is just a little something else to focus on and dampen what is going on. The sound quality itself is very clear, with everything sounding very good. Music felt sharp, and I did enjoy listening to music for long periods of time.

The Edifier W8000 BT Pro has a battery life of 45 hours when you have the noise cancelling turned off and 26 hours with it on. To me, this feels like a decent amount of charge time for a pair of headphones. They also have 15-minute fast charging, which gives you eight hours of use for 15 minutes of charging. If you are in a pinch, you could easily charge them up to last you for the day! Fully charging the headset only takes one hour, which is very good in my opinion. They are charged with a USB-C cable, which is provided.