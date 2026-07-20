Final VR3000 headset review - "Fantastic sound, wired headset with microphone"

Fantastic spatial sound when gaming

Wired headphones

Non-detachable microphone

I am seeing more and more wired earbuds appearing back in the wild. This seems to be a trend, which I am all for, as I do not enjoy having to keep my earbuds always charging. The Final VR3000 is not only a pair of wired earbuds, but also has a microphone attachment on one side, so that you can chat with your friends while gaming.

This headset comes with a 3.5mm connection, which means you might need an adaptor to connect it to your phone, but that's a small price to pay for such a lightweight and well-balanced pair of earbuds, with an attached microphone. The Final VR3000 has spatial sound with a lot of clarity to it.

This set comes with five different-sized earbuds, so that you can fit them into your ears no matter what the size, and a pair of hard plastic ear-folds, which you can place the cable into easily, so that the device can go down the back of your ears instead of down the front of them. They are pretty comfortable generally and do have a small toggle on them where you can adjust the volume or mute them. The microphone is a good length, not too forward. It's a well-rounded pair of earbuds with a lot of good qualities.

The Final VR3000 feels fine in my ears and doesn't get loose or fall out, despite not being a deep pair of earbuds, so to speak. It uses the game's spatial cues so that you can hear sounds around you in the right positions, instead of making sounds feel louder or making them more noticeable. It's looking to enhance the way that you hear your online adventures instead of just making something louder.

As these are wired, there isn't any transmission latency - when you see something happen, you can hear it alongside it. It's well made, and I've not had any complaints when using the microphone either. I do find it to be a shame that you cannot detach the microphone individually, for when you don't want to use it, but otherwise it's good. You can detach the cable itself, if that's something you want to do, though I do fear I would break the little metal hooks coming out of it!