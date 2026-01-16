Gunnar Cupertino + Sun glasses review - "Looks cool, but doesn't feel great"

The Gunnar Cupertino + Sun glasses have cool magnetic lens attachments for sunny days

The looks are on point, but the fit isn't

The magnetic lenses also feel a tad wobbly

It's a bit odd for me to be rating glasses made to be worn for hours under the sun, as I've always been an indoors-loving critter that's averse to going out. Every so often, though, this little introvert does get to go out and about to enjoy what my tropical country has to offer, so having a pair of sunglasses to whip out when the situation calls for it is definitely useful.

I know I've said that I'd like to give my eyes some extra TLC this year, so Gunnar has now become part of my everyday kit. But while the Cruz variant suits me perfectly, the Cupertino + Sun is sadly less-than-perfect - and it has more to do with the bridge of my nose more than anything else.

Gunnar Cupertino + Sun glasses design and hardware

I suppose the thing about frames is that you really have to find the right fit that's specifically for you, so your mileage may vary with all these variants. The Cupertino, while absolutely gorgeous, lies too flat on my face - and the acetate frame material unfortunately doesn't offer any way to adjust that.

On the surface, though, it's a beauty - the sleek curves make it look premium, not to mention the elegant hard case it comes with. The lens inserts are magnetised and can be clicked into place, and they come with their own magnetised pouch too, which you can conveniently snap onto the inside of the case (absolutely genius).

Even without the insert, the patented lens tech Gunnar is famous for shines - the amber tint makes gaming or working for hours on end a true comfort, as it effectively blocks harmful blue light and UV rays too.

Experience and performance

The issue then comes with the frame itself; plus, the magnetic lenses, while convenient, do need a bit of tinkering to get them aligned. That's because only the upper corners are magnetised, which means that they can easily get misaligned with the slightest nudge.

Now, I understand that Gunnar must be trying to switch things up here to make each lens detachable as opposed to the more common attach-both-lenses-at-the-same-time kind of deal, but it didn't exactly work as well as I'd hoped.

It also doesn't help that things can get pretty hefty with those lenses attached, so even though I didn't have any problems with the frames digging into my temples like The Witcher: White Wolf glasses variant, the Cupertino still isn't the most comfortable thing to have on my face for long periods of time.

What's The Verdict?

That said, the package is lovely, and there's nothing wrong with the build itself. Along with the clamshell case, there's also a microfibre pouch and a cleaning cloth included, too, with Gunnar's subtle font to complete the branding.

Cupertino probably just isn't for me, even though it would've been really cool to have swappable lenses ready to go at any point. In the end, it all boils down to finding the right fit for your face - it's just unfortunate that this one isn't mine.