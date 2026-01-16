Gunnar Cupertino + Sun glasses review - "Looks cool, but doesn't feel great"

It's a bit odd for me to be rating glasses made to be worn for hours under the sun, as I've always been an indoors-loving critter that's averse to going out. Every so often, though, this little introvert does get to go out and about to enjoy what my tropical country has to offer, so having a pair of sunglasses to whip out when the situation calls for it is definitely useful.
I know I've said that I'd like to give my eyes some extra TLC this year, so Gunnar has now become part of my everyday kit. But while the Cruz variant suits me perfectly, the Cupertino + Sun is sadly less-than-perfect - and it has more to do with the bridge of my nose more than anything else.
On the surface, though, it's a beauty - the sleek curves make it look premium, not to mention the elegant hard case it comes with. The lens inserts are magnetised and can be clicked into place, and they come with their own magnetised pouch too, which you can conveniently snap onto the inside of the case (absolutely genius).
Even without the insert, the patented lens tech Gunnar is famous for shines - the amber tint makes gaming or working for hours on end a true comfort, as it effectively blocks harmful blue light and UV rays too.
Now, I understand that Gunnar must be trying to switch things up here to make each lens detachable as opposed to the more common attach-both-lenses-at-the-same-time kind of deal, but it didn't exactly work as well as I'd hoped.
It also doesn't help that things can get pretty hefty with those lenses attached, so even though I didn't have any problems with the frames digging into my temples like The Witcher: White Wolf glasses variant, the Cupertino still isn't the most comfortable thing to have on my face for long periods of time.
Cupertino probably just isn't for me, even though it would've been really cool to have swappable lenses ready to go at any point. In the end, it all boils down to finding the right fit for your face - it's just unfortunate that this one isn't mine.