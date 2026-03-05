The GameSir Pocket Taco - “Well-made and well-designed, but not always user-friendly"

It can be frustrating when good construction and design meet a bizarre software gimmick, which is exactly what my experience with the GameSir Pocket Taco was. Conceptually, it’s genius - a clasp-on controller that lets you use your phone like a classic Game Boy.
But in practice, it leaves much to be desired on that end, which is doubly frustrating for what is undoubtedly a well-designed, solid Bluetooth gamepad that would be worth the price of admission on its own.
So, where does it shine, and where does it need polish? Well, let’s get started with what you actually get.
Content-wise, we’ve got a charging cable, the controller, a manual and a wrist strap to attach to the peripheral. All very standard, but all welcome too. About the only thing I could complain about with the packaging is a (very) slight rattle from loose contents. However, that didn’t seem to affect it in transit.
The addition of a wrist strap is an early sign that the Pocket Taco may be trying to add too much for its own good. It seems to mainly be for the case we’ll mention in a moment rather than the controller itself, which begs the question as to why you’d ever need one for it.
However, the Pocket Taco has some intriguing innovations. For one, out of the box, it comes folded in its own grey slipcase. Considering other peripherals, such as the CRKD Atom (which I was quite a fan of), tend to be bashed around a worrying amount when carried loose, this is a surprisingly welcome inclusion.
Rather than an adjustable bracket, the Pocket Taco uses an interior spring to clamp onto your phone. It works perfectly well, but I’m a little concerned given that spring can obviously weaken over time. However, it seemed to function without any issue for me.
While, in retrospect, it’s to be expected, I think this is still a neat bonus. And while I still have a soft spot for the CRKD Atom in making playing my personal beau Symphony of the Night on mobile much more feasible, I feel that the Pocket Taco will take over future duties. It sits more comfortably in the hand and manages to hit the right point between full-size and pocket filler.
But the problem I ran into was a pretty blunt one: there’s no way to tell what will actually work for the intended purpose of the Pocket Taco. As in, virtually anything with gamepad support will work, but if you try to make use of it like a Game Boy, many will just revert to their normal landscape appearance.
Now, I know that emulation is a tricky situation, legally speaking, and the last thing anyone wants is to air out those that help facilitate this important means of game preservation. So, actually pointing someone to an emulator may have been out of the question.
I'm not exactly blaming GameSir for not sticking their neck out. But as it stands, if you're completely new to the concept, you can feel left out in the cold a bit.
Fortunately, if you put in a little bit of your own legwork, things get a bit easier. And if you’re like me and a bit worried about the legally grey situation for emulation, a brief look around itch.io will find plenty of great, legal homebrew examples and indie surprises made to work with the tech, and which you can easily play in something such as Nostalgia GBA (I tried out this Crash Bandicoot fan remake myself).
Using Nostalgia GBA was simple and straightforward. But it's hard to tell whether that's a testament to the Pocket Taco or to the creators of the emulator. I'll admit it was quite fun to relive my brief dalliance with the GBA via the Pocket Taco, and in its intended role, it does work quite well. The fact that it took so much effort on my part to get it there, however, is something I think is still a mark against it.
Bottom line is: If you're a Game Boy emulation enthusiast or play anything that actually uses this sort of format, then this is undisputably a recommendable buy. The construction is solid (although I'd worry about how well that bracket fits with continued use), and the fact that it works standalone makes it surprisingly versatile.
If you can muddle through and use it for its intended purpose, then it does function as intended and can be a quite fun way of playing with some more tactile feel than just tapping a screen. It’s a neat bit of kit, but one for a very particular purpose, and for general use, a more generic gamepad is likely to be more suitable.