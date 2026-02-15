Cuktech 15 Air Power Bank review - "Perfect for gamers on the go"

Long-lasting battery

Cuktech’s 15 Air Power Bank comes in a small rectangular box. Inside, you’ll find the device, charging cord, user manual, and a drawstring carry pouch. The 15 Air is about the size of a smartphone. It’s less than an inch in thickness and just about fits into my palm.

The front of the device features a black TFT display screen. While the device is primarily black, the front is a metallic silver. The back and sides are textured, which keeps the device from slipping from my hands.

Charge 3 Devices at Once with the 15 Air Power Bank

Atop the device are three ports for charging electronics: two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. And in case you’re wondering, yes, you can charge three devices simultaneously.

Despite its power, the 15 Air only weighs 10.8 ounces, which is only a few ounces more than my Samsung Galaxy S22. Further, it easily fits into a pants pocket, making it easy to transport.

The 15 Air Power Bank features a TFT display that keeps you updated on battery level and estimated time until you need to recharge it. You can also see which of the three ports is currently connected to and charging a device. The display prioritises the remaining charge percentage in large bold numbers, allowing you to quickly glance down to ascertain how much battery is left.

The 15 Air Power Bank charges your Device Fast

Of course, it’s vital that a good power bank have a strong battery, and the 15 Air definitely delivers on that front. The 15,000mAh battery let me fully charge my Samsung Galaxy S22 twice before I needed to recharge the power bank.

As a battery-saving feature, the display turns off after a few moments, but just tap the power button on the right side of the device to turn it back on.

Made for use on the go, this power bank is CCC safety-certified and complies with airline restrictions. At up to 100Wh output, it complies with US airline restrictions, meaning you should have no problem taking it as part of your carry-on luggage.

I was genuinely surprised by how quickly this power bank charges a device. The company’s claim that it can restore 23% charge in just 10 minutes is no joke. I was floored to see my phone battery go from 20% to 100% in just half an hour.

The Cuktech 15 Air Power Bank Stays Cool Under Pressure

The 15 Air stays cool to the touch when in use. Even when gaming while charging, the power bank didn’t heat up, thanks to the built-in thermal management.

While my phone did get a bit warm when I was exploring dungeons in Shiren: Serpentcoil Island, facing down enemies in Arknights: Endfield, or watching YouTube videos, the device itself never overheated. Even charging my iPad and phone at the same time wasn't too much for its thermal management to handle.

The Cuktech Air 15 Power Bank offers a lot of bang for your buck. The colour TFT display makes keeping an eye on power output and battery percentage convenient. This 15,000mAh power bank holds a lot of juice, so you won’t have to worry about your phone dying while out on an excursion.

Weighing less than 11 ounces, the Air 15 is easy to travel with. At £69.00 ($79.99), this power bank will set you back quite a bit more than the generic ones you’d find in a convenience store. However, the powerful battery and ability to charge multiple devices at once make the Air 15 Power Bank worth every cent.