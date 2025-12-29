Gunnar Roswell Alienware Glasses review - "Futuristic statement piece"

Glasses inspired by aliens

Big frame and lenses

Conspiracy blue color

Gunnar, the blue-light glasses company, has come together with Alienware to create a new collection of gaming accessories. If you aren't familiar with Gunnar glasses, they are these computer-focused glasses that block out harmful blue light, allowing gamers to play on their screens for longer.

Alienware, on the other hand, is a computer brand that specialises in high-performance gaming laptops and accessories. They are known for their futuristic designs and alien face logo!

The Gunnar Roswell Alienware glasses are the first in this new series. These come in Conspiracy Blue, which is a semi-transparent, yet hard plastic (and not shiny) blue colour. The lenses themselves are on the bigger side, looking like a pair of futuristic goggles. They only have one tint, Amber, which is the best at blocking out blue light. These aim to pay homage to the legendary crash site and the secrets buried under the surface.

The Gunnar Rosewell Alienware glasses come with a puffer pouch, which feels very different from their other cases. It has the Gunnar logo on one side and the Alienware logo on the other. I quite like the puffer material, which reminds me of a puffer jacket, and the fact that it is in this shiny white. There is a microfiber cloth included, which says, "Be More Alien".

The glasses themselves feel very high-quality in design. The fact that they aren't a shiny see-through colour does make them stand out in my collection of glasses, as so many of the ones that are see-through are actually very glossy in look.

The amber tint of the lenses feels very fitting to the futuristic design, and the idea of these being inspired by Alienware is such an unexpected and fun collaboration. These do help with eye strain and feel like quite the statement piece to boot.