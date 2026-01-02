Gunnar Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition glasses review - "Made for teens, but oddly perfect for me"

The Gunnar Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition glasses offer proper eye comfort and a fantastic fit

I suppose if there's one thing the start of a new year always comes with, it's the compulsion to make resolutions. We somehow always believe that this year is the year we can finally stick to them, and while I'm always cautiously optimistic about 365-day promises, taking better care of my eyes really is something I'd like to commit to.

And while it's always daunting to have to keep things up for a full year and beyond (let me get back to you on how I'm doing in January next year), I guess I have to start somewhere - and Gunnar is a fantastic place to do that.

Gunnar Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition glasses design and hardware

I've only just discovered Gunnar's patented lens technology late last year with The Witcher: White Wolf glasses , but the problem with that was - while it looked totally cool - it didn't quite fit me the way I wanted it to. The thing with the Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition is that it's made for teens - and lo and behold, this one turned out to be the perfect fit.

The bridge didn't dig into my skin, nor did the temples start to hurt after a while (which was my issue with the Ciri glasses). I suppose it's all thanks to the fact that it's made from lightweight nylon, and maybe I'm biased given how my everyday glasses are also made of plastic, but this type of material just suits me better in more ways than one.

I'm getting ahead of myself, though. As for the design, the Cruz has that lovely red streak that stays true to our friendly neighbourhood web crawler's costume theme, with a matte finish I quite like.

The spidey-themed aesthetics aren't too subtle, nor are they too loud for my taste - does that make me juvenile? Perhaps. But if the fit is fab and it does what it's intended to do, I don't mind at all.

Experience and performance

And it really does deliver when it comes to shielding my eyes from harmful blue light. You don't need to be a fan of the popular Web Slinger from Marvel either, but if you are, there's the themed case and microfiber cloth to feed your fandom.

I also really love how the lens coatings are resistant to nasty smudges, and since it blocks UV light too, it's fantastic for long hours of gaming and working. And I know it's supposed to be for teens and all, but I've found that it's just the perfect size for my petite Asian face - and then the lenses themselves are just right too, with no odd distortions on the sides, unlike my previous Gunnar pair.

What's The Verdict?

There isn't much to complain about with the Cruz, Spider-Man Miles Morales Edition glasses, especially since Gunnar's done a fabulous job keeping the theming on point without going overboard, in my opinion.

If I were a tad disappointed with the material and fit of both Witcher glasses I've had, this one redeems Gunnar for me - and suffice it to say that if you're in the market for ways to keep your eyes nice and cosy through 2026 and beyond, too, Gunnar is as good an option as any.