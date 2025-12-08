Gumslinger 2: Dukes & Nukes brings wacky physics-fuelled duelling to mobile

Yummy gummy

Gumslinger returns to iOS and Android with Gumslinger 2: Ducks and Nukes

Duke it out in fast-paced physics-based gunfights with wacky weapons

Dive into 12 different worlds and equip over 150 different weapons to use and upgrade

Way back when ragdoll physics were introduced, they were considered revolutionary. Then they were considered passe. And now? They're considered to be hilarious. At least they certainly are in the case of Gumslinger 2: Ducks & Nukes, the sequel to the mobile hit that's set to arrive in early 2026.

For those not in the know, Gumslinger pits you against an opponent in a gunfight to the death. While things start off simple and Wild West-themed, things quickly take a turn for the bizarre. Be that when you switch from mere bullets to launching chainsaws, nukes and more at your opponent, or the wacky gummy physics when you land a hit.

Think Gang Beasts mixed with Hellish Quart, where your challenge is not just to outfight your opponent but also to deal with the wacky controls of your gummy character. With 12 different worlds, 150 weapons to use and abuse, and the aforementioned gummy physics, it's certainly one to watch.

Gumming up the works

A winner at Google Play's Indie Games Festival back in 2021, Gumslinger is a series that may not be a chart topper or pull in millions of players, but that gets to the core of what makes gaming a popular hobby, fun.

With that in mind, then, Gumslinger 2 looks to be the ideal sequel. Keeping the core of what drew players in, but expanding it with new visuals and (crucially) plenty of new content to dig into! So, keep an eye out and pre-register for it now on iOS and Android.

