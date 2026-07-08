Voting is now open for the 2026 People's Choice Award at the MGAs

Regular readers might remember me popping up in their lives to mention that nominations were open for this year's Mobile Games Awards, a prestigious event hosted by our sibling site, PocketGamer.biz. Well, that time has passed, and we're on to the next phase: Voting.

To make sure your favourite wins, head over to our special hub to cast your vote. Then, once you've done that, tell your family, friends, and other players to get involved as well. Every vote counts, after all, so you might as well get as many as possible, right?

How long do I have to vote?

As for when voting ends, you have until midnight on July 31st to have your voice heard, so don't delay. It might seem a while away at the moment, but that time soon disappears. Once voting closes, the winners will be announced during the PG Mobile Games Awards 2026 ceremony in Cologne on Tuesday, August 25th.

And in case you're interested, here are the games that made the shortlist:

There are some excellent choices in there, which doesn't surprise me since you all have wonderful taste, given that Balatro won last year. Many of the nominees we've actually reviewed as well, so if there's anything on this list you're unfamiliar with, maybe check that out. Even if it doesn't end up with your vote, there's a good chance of finding something new and great to play on your phone. And that's what these awards are all about: highlighting the many excellent games that are out there.