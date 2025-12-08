Chaos Zero Nightmare expands season one with Forbidden Catalyst Chapter 2 and new Combatant

Onto Kaguya Pharma now!

Forbidden Catalyst Chapter 2 continues the Galactic Disaster storyline

New 5-star Combatant Chizuru joins the roster

The Great Rift ranking mode also added

Chaos Zero Nightmare has rolled out a major content drop today, continuing its push to grow beyond launch with the release of Forbidden Catalyst chapter two and the arrival of a new 5-star Combatant, Chizuru. It’s all part of season one of the Galactic Disaster storyline, which began with the roguelike RPG’s launch.

Chapter two keeps things moving at a brisk pace. The hunt for the stolen Primonium now leads the crew deeper into the schemes of Kaguya Pharmaceutical, and that chase quickly spirals into a confrontation with Yuki.

Alongside the story update comes the Great Rift, a new damage-ranking mode where your only metric is how hard you can hit a boss before time’s up. Top performers get limited decorations and currency, so you'd better go in strong.

The star of the update, though, is Chizuru, a Void-attribute Psionic Combatant sporting a Cursed Shackles kit. Her whole flow revolves around drawing into potent upgrade cards, with Bound At Dusk being a highlight since it lowers the cost of your plays and smooths out resource management in longer encounters.

A lot of the patch is focused on long-term systems, too. Unigram, essentially a messenger-style bonding system, lets you chat with characters and even trigger special mini-events once affinity hits certain thresholds. You now also have Favourite Presents, making relationship-building a bit more personal.

The studio has also made a substantial quality-of-life change by slashing growth costs for Combatants and Partners by 80%. Anyone who already spent resources before the patch will get that currency refunded, which is a rare (and welcome) gesture.

To round things out, a 21-day check-in event is live, handing out pulls, growth materials, and other essentials as you log in.

And if all of this has you in the mood for more run-based chaos, our list of the best roguelikes on iOS should be your next read!