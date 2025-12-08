Menu
News

Chaos Zero Nightmare expands season one with Forbidden Catalyst Chapter 2 and new Combatant

Onto Kaguya Pharma now!

Chaos Zero Nightmare expands season one with Forbidden Catalyst Chapter 2 and new Combatant
By Tanish Botadkar
|
iOS + Android
| Chaos Zero Nightmare
  • Forbidden Catalyst Chapter 2 continues the Galactic Disaster storyline
  • New 5-star Combatant Chizuru joins the roster
  • The Great Rift ranking mode also added

Chaos Zero Nightmare has rolled out a major content drop today, continuing its push to grow beyond launch with the release of Forbidden Catalyst chapter two and the arrival of a new 5-star Combatant, Chizuru. It’s all part of season one of the Galactic Disaster storyline, which began with the roguelike RPG’s launch.

Chapter two keeps things moving at a brisk pace. The hunt for the stolen Primonium now leads the crew deeper into the schemes of Kaguya Pharmaceutical, and that chase quickly spirals into a confrontation with Yuki.

Alongside the story update comes the Great Rift, a new damage-ranking mode where your only metric is how hard you can hit a boss before time’s up. Top performers get limited decorations and currency, so you'd better go in strong.

The star of the update, though, is Chizuru, a Void-attribute Psionic Combatant sporting a Cursed Shackles kit. Her whole flow revolves around drawing into potent upgrade cards, with Bound At Dusk being a highlight since it lowers the cost of your plays and smooths out resource management in longer encounters.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

A lot of the patch is focused on long-term systems, too. Unigram, essentially a messenger-style bonding system, lets you chat with characters and even trigger special mini-events once affinity hits certain thresholds. You now also have Favourite Presents, making relationship-building a bit more personal.

The studio has also made a substantial quality-of-life change by slashing growth costs for Combatants and Partners by 80%. Anyone who already spent resources before the patch will get that currency refunded, which is a rare (and welcome) gesture.

To round things out, a 21-day check-in event is live, handing out pulls, growth materials, and other essentials as you log in.

And if all of this has you in the mood for more run-based chaos, our list of the best roguelikes on iOS should be your next read!

Chaos Zero Nightmare icon
Download now!
Chaos Zero Nightmare
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Tanish Botadkar
Tanish Botadkar
LinkedIn
Tanish is a freelance writer who's an absolute Marvel nerd. If he's not writing, he's probably rewatching anything related to Marvel so that he can spam his friends with theories. And if not that, he can be found gaming on his trusty PS4. While gaming is a passion for him, he also loves science and hopes to become a neuroscientist one day.