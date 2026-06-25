Guild Wars Reforged is out now on mobile, resurrecting the iconic MMORPG for the modern day

Guild Wars Reforged is now available on iOS and Android

Enjoy the original Prophecies campaign completely free, with ads

Reforged offers a refreshed and revamped version of the original

If you're looking to take a step back into the past, then you're in luck. MMORPG fans can revisit a classic of the genre with the launch of Guild Wars Reforged for iOS and Android today. It's a revamped, revitalised version of the hit many longtime gamers will remember fondly.

Guild Wars first launched back in 2005, and has continued on since then with numerous new expansions and the release of the equally popular Guild Wars 2. Guild Wars Reforged featured the original Prophecies campaign completely free, with an optional purchase to disable in-game ads.

Guilded Age

Despite launching all the way back in 2005, Guild Wars has remained a favourite of many fans, and never really lapsed in terms of popularity. In fact, recently we've even seen the announcement of Mistbound , a digital CCG based on the Guild Wars franchise!

Guild Wars Reforged also offers quite a competitive package of content for fans to sink their teeth into. Not to mention cross-play for those who already own the game on other platforms, letting you take your progress across multiple devices. Not only that, but the Factions and Nightfall campaigns will also be available to purchase as well. with unlocks persisting across your account!

Personally, I can see Guild Wars Reforged really catapulting the excitement of the original back into the public consciousness. And with its graphics now refreshed and a more modern UI in place, it means that newer fans can get to grips with the world of Guild Wars in a much simpler way.

Speaking of new releases, though, do you know how else you can keep up with the latest launches? By checking out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week, of course! That's where we collate the most interesting launches from the last seven days that you can play right now.