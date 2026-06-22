Mistbound brings the first official TCG based on the Guild Wars franchise to mobile

Guild Wars is getting its own digital CCG with the newly announced Mistbound!

Playing out like a classic card battler, it also introduces new twists on classic mechanics

Freely pair your choice of Commander with classic professions as you do battle

On top of all the other facts of gaming life, eventually anything that's sufficiently popular will, in some way or another, become a CCG. And the latest supporting evidence for that factoid? Guild Wars, and the announcement that it'll receive its own digital CCG called Mistbound for both iOS and Android!

In Mistbound you play as the Commander, leading their forces in the form of cards to beat the opponent on a 5x3 tactical grid. So far, so Hearthstone. But where Mistbound differs is in offering so-called 'dynamic movement gameplay' which allows you to reposition your cards in between each round.

I have the high ground!

That's a fairly bold change, as any dedicated player of something like Marvel Snap or the aforementioned Hearthstone will tell you. Not necessarily an unprecedented one, but Mistbound's combination of familiar card mechanics and other options such as knockbacks or flanking really add up to what seems to be a more dynamic and tactical entry into the genre.

Guild War fans needn't worry about losing out on the fun of their favourite series here either. Mistbound is pledged to continue the same style in audio and visuals that GW has, and you'll find familiar faces serving as your Commanders. These Commanders can even take on Professions themed after the core nine examples from the original Guild Wars too!

Personally, I've never really played Guild Wars, so I can't comment on exactly how well it pays homage to the original. But I am cautiously interested in the new mechanics being introduced to the genre or played around with here. So stay tuned, and we'll keep you posted on any new developments!

Looking to swot up on your CCG skills ahead of Mistbound's launch? Not sure where to start or just a total newcomer to the genre? Then take a look at our list of the best card battlers on iOS for some of our favourite examples!