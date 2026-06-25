5 new mobile games to try this week - June 25th, 2026
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
- Escape a mutant-infested hotel in the apocalypse
- Escape an ancient temple with your stolen gems intact
- Escape to the countryside with your beloved horses (that's escapism too, right?)
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? Fret not - we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, whether that's an undiscovered indie gem or a high-profile AAA masterpiece.
That said, you can head on over to our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub if you're on the hunt for more curated adventures to obsess over!
1
Grabby Crab
I've already expressed my love for this premium puzzler in my Grabby Crab hands-on, but let me just emphasise once more how much I'm enjoying helping my determined little crab grab gems across a dangerous ancient temple. Sure, there are all manner of traps in here - crumbly floor tiles and laser-shooting guardians included - but as long as I have my wits about me, I can guide my crab towards stealing gems and escaping with every new level.
That's basically the gist here - steal gems, escape, rinse and repeat. The difficulty ramps up as you go along, of course, but thankfully, there's a handy hint system plus unlimited do-overs should you ever need a helping hand.
2
Skyhill
Living the hotel life isn't all it's cracked up to be when room service isn't working and your neighbours are basically mutants. That's the unfortunate case for when you check into Skyhill Hotel, because the apocalypse has arrived, you're stuck in the penthouse, and you'll need to go down to survive. Mutated monsters await on each floor, though, so you'll have to scavenge for food, craft weapons, and hope you don't die.
The roguelike elements keep things fresh each time you inevitably do, and if you're curious about how it all plays out, our deputy editor Stephen's hands-on has the lowdown on all the deets!
3
Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue
As someone whose prized possessions as a child included a Barbie toy horse myself, I know what it's like to want to brush fictional manes all day - and with Barbie Horse Ride & Rescue, you can do just that and more.
Particularly, you can care for your virtual horsies at the Roaming Hearts Rescue Ranch, and even enter them into contests to flaunt your style. Taming them will need a bit of work, of course, so you need to make sure you've got your chasing skills down pat. The wide open fields make it an absolute thrill, though, so if you've been wanting to unleash your inner equestrian, now's your chance.
4
Crownlings: Heroes & Quests
Turn-based tactics on a grid will always appeal to me, even more so when it's got cute low-poly visuals like Crownlings. You'll get to command your medieval army (with golems and dragons, no less) to best rival kingdoms, all across a variety of maps that spice up each match.
There's no PvP mode just yet, but that's been promised to arrive later this year. Right now, you can climb up the ranks to prove you're the greatest strategist in all the land - or at the very least, the most adept at precise positioning!
5
Soccer Clash 2026
I have to admit - I know nothing about football (save for Welcome to Wrexham and, inevitably, Ted Lasso), but Soccer Clash 2026 does look like it can be a pretty low-barrier intro to the sport on mobile if anyone's looking for one. I feel like the 1v1 duel format can work well to make sure people aren't intimidated from the get-go, with signature abilities for each character and trophies for all your hard work.
If you're curious, our deputy editor Stephen has a Soccer Clash 2026 hands-on you can take a peek at - or you can give it a go yourself to see if it's up your alley!