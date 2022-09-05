Descenders codes for shirts and other skins (September 2022)

: September 5, 2022 - checked for new codes

Descenders is a fast-paced, extreme biking game where you go downhill as you're free riding, drifting and otherwise making it to the finish line. There are lots of dangerous stunts that you can try out and intense moments as you move through the level. When it comes to your player, you can use codes to get cosmetics that your character wears to showcase your style or let your favorite teams know you support them.

If you are looking for codes for Descenders, you might be wondering how to redeem codes in Descenders. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Active Descenders codes

ADMIRALCREEP - Unlocks the AdmiralBulldog Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the AdmiralBulldog Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt DRAE - Unlocks the Draegast Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Draegast Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt YEAHTHEBOYS - Unlocks the Jackhuddo Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Jackhuddo Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt SPEEDISKEY - Unlocks the Jacksepticeye Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Jacksepticeye Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt MANFIST - Unlocks the MANvsGAME Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the MANvsGAME Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt NLSS - Unlocks the NLSS Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the NLSS Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt SODAG - Unlocks the Sodapoppin Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Sodapoppin Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt BUGGS - Unlocks the Bay Area Buggs Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Bay Area Buggs Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt SOMETHINGRAD - Unlocks the Something Rad Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Something Rad Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt SMILE - Unlocks RockLeeSmile Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks RockLeeSmile Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt CIVRYAN - Unlocks the CivRyan Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the CivRyan Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt TOASTY - Unlocks Toasty Ghost Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks Toasty Ghost Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt FUNHAUS - Unlocks Funhaus Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks Funhaus Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt TABOR - Unlocks Sam Tabor Gaming Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks Sam Tabor Gaming Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt WARCHILD - Unlocks War Child Shorts and War Child Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks War Child Shorts and War Child Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt FIREKITTEN - Unlocks the Firekitten Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Firekitten Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt MERRYCHRISTMAS - Unlocks the Arboreal Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Enemy Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Kinetic Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt and Descenders Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Arboreal Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Enemy Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Kinetic Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt and Descenders Christmas Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt ICEFOXX - Unlocks CashCow Bell item, Cashcow Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Cashcow Bike item, Cashcow Pants and CashCow Mask

- Unlocks CashCow Bell item, Cashcow Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Cashcow Bike item, Cashcow Pants and CashCow Mask TEAMRAZER - Unlocks #TeamRazer Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt and #TeaRazer Shorts

- Unlocks #TeamRazer Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt and #TeaRazer Shorts SPOOPY - Unlocks the Skeleton Pants and Skeleton Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks the Skeleton Pants and Skeleton Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt NATIONS - Unlocks Goggles, Helmet, Pants, and Jersey each themed for China, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, South Africa, United Kingdom, USA, Wales, Finland, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Estonia, Australia and Spain.

- Unlocks Goggles, Helmet, Pants, and Jersey each themed for China, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, South Africa, United Kingdom, USA, Wales, Finland, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Sweden, Estonia, Australia and Spain. SPE - Unlocks Spe 2019 Bike, Goggles, Helmet, Pants and Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks Spe 2019 Bike, Goggles, Helmet, Pants and Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt DOGTORQUE - Unlocks Dogtorque 2019 Bike, Goggles, Helmet, Pants and Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks Dogtorque 2019 Bike, Goggles, Helmet, Pants and Jersey Short Sleeve Shirt KINGKRAUTZ - Unlocks KingKrautz 2019 Bike, Goggles, Helmet, Pants and Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt

- Unlocks KingKrautz 2019 Bike, Goggles, Helmet, Pants and Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt HIGHVOLTAGE - Unlocks High Voltage Goggles, Helmet, Pants, Shorts, Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Jersey Short Sleee Shirt

- Unlocks High Voltage Goggles, Helmet, Pants, Shorts, Jersey Long Sleeve Shirt, Jersey Short Sleee Shirt LOVE - Unlocks the Heart Item

- Unlocks the Heart Item SLASH - Unlocks the Discord Bike Item

- Unlocks the Discord Bike Item PRIDE - Unlocks 13 different Pride Flags

- Unlocks 13 different Pride Flags STABLE - Unlocks Training Set

Expired codes

CUSTOM - Unlocked Custom Gear

How to redeem codes in Descenders

Step 1: In the main menu of Descenders, tap on the hamburger menu in the upper right-hand corner. (The box with three horizontal lines in it)

Step 2: Tap Extras in this menu

Step 3: Tap Redeem Code

Step 4: Type in your Descenders code and tap Confirm

Please note none of these are capital letter sensitive.

Those are all of the codes for Descenders that we have at the moment. Bookmark this page and stick around, as we will be updating the page weekly, bringing you new codes to use. You can also find Survivor io codes, Tower of Fantasy codes, Fantasy Town redeem codes and others all over our website - just look around and you're certain to discover something useful!

Original article by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.