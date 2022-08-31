Guardian Tales guide - Tips and hints to help you get started

Have you downloaded Guardians, launched it and found yourself unsure of where to start or what to do? Do you want to upgrade your account and become a master of this game? Or maybe just figure out where to start? Then this Guardian Tales guide is for you because here we will give some tips and hints on how to get started.

MAIN STORYLINE

This may sound obvious, but do not ignore the game's main storyline. First, you will be shown and told about the lore and you don't want to miss out on the narrative. Secondly, you might be given some nice rewards to get you started. For example, you can get 50 blue gems for completing a 3-star mission.

Click on "Adventures" to access the world map. Here you'll find the campaign stages, as you progress through them you unlock new areas and features. After completing the current World, you unlock the next World, naturally. Each World has 2 types of progression: normal and challenging. You receive many rewards for battling in the stages, including currency, equipment, and companions for your guardian.

HOW TO BUILD A TEAM IN GUARDIAN TALES

Creating and upgrading your team is an important part of Guardian Tales. There are two ways you can do this. You can play in a mono-element team, or you can use duo-element teams.

For a regular team, it is best to take four guardians that are a five-star rarity. Also, do not ignore the healers. The best options are Favi and Aoba. Favi can remove enemies' effects. Elsewhere, Aoba can be useful when combined with other characters as she brings some specific combinations. You should learn them on your own. Here is a small list of best guardians by the class that often appear in player teams:

Tanker: Future Princess, Oghma - Sword, Marina, Erina Warrior: Beth, Lilith, Knight - Sword, Plitvice, Eugene Ranged: Future Knight - Rifle, Nari, Mk. 99, Bari, Garam, Arabelle Support: Miya, Gabriel, Kamael, Noxia, Mayreel, Aoba, Karina

Guardian Tales: Best Ranged Team

Idol Captain Eva - Support Mad Scientist Gremory - Ranged Mecha Warrior Oghma - Tank Pirate Rachael - Ranged

Guardian Tales: Best Balanced Team

Archangel Gabriel - Support God of Harvest Kamael - Support Legendary Hero Erina -Tank Queen Lilith - Warrior

Guardian Tales: Best Melee Team

Aspiring Warrior Craig - Tank Drunken Swordmaster Lynn - Warrior Exorcist Miya - Support Future Princess - Tank

However, do not forget that there should be a different line-up for each player mod in the game. The thing is that in some mods you will be fighting directly against another player.

USEFUL ITEMS WORTH SPENDING RESOURCES ON

Battle Medals: you can get them by participating in the Coliseum or the Arena. Regardless of whether you lose or not, you get two Battle Medals, which can be exchanged for the accessory. We recommend choosing the Minotaur’s Necklace.

Hero Crystals: Hero crystals will not be needed at first, but do not use them irrationally. They will be needed more towards the end of the game. They should be saved if you want to progress further after a certain point since they are needed to upgrade your guardians.

Purple Shop: give preference to Stamina grinders.

Star Piece: Star Pieces are needed to upgrade your buildings. Everything else can either be sold or thrown away. You should always have approximately 20 Star Pieces.

There are a lot of materials that you can buy, but not all of them are useful. Some you can get during missions. Below is a list of really useful items:

JOIN A GUILD

You can join any guild that is open to the public. If the guild is open, you will become a member as soon as you join, but if the guild is closed, your application will need to be approved by a guild master. By joining a guild, you will be able to talk to like-minded people and take part in different and interesting guild events.

Look for an active guild, where you can get in-game hints and rank high for completing guild events. This will help you better develop your guardians, level up faster, and get more rewards.

Do not forget to enter the guild headquarters, and be sure to collect your daily rewards. Here you get Guardian experience, free gems, and gold.

GUARDIAN TALES: CODES

Sometimes the developers may give codes that you have to enter in the game to get in-game gifts. Do not forget to redeem them, as the codes may expire and get replaced by new ones.

No idea how to enter a code? To redeem a Guardian Tales code with gifts from the developers, follow these instructions:

Open the Settings menu on the home screen (the gear icon in the top right corner); Select the "Account Settings" tab; Click on "Enter coupon code" and in the window that will open, enter the actual code; Confirm the code.

Here is a list with current and working codes, so hurry up and enter them while they are active.

BIRTHDAYWISHES

GT2YEAR – 500 gems

GT4EVER – 200 stamina

HAPPYBIRTHDAY

HEREISCAKE

MEMORYLANE

SHINYPRESENT

CONCLUSION

We hope you found this Guardian Tales guide useful and now you can defeat your opponents and enemies in a matter of seconds. Follow the above tips and hints and then the game will become much easier to play.