Guardian Tales is celebrating its third anniversary with a new character and series of events

Kakao Games has just announced that its superhit mobile RPG, Guardian Tales is finally turning three. The game is celebrating its third anniversary with a flurry of events and even more rewards for players. Everyone can also get their hands on the newly introduced hero, Baby Dokkaebi Eunha, who has been added to commemorate this major milestone.

Guardian Tales’ third-anniversary celebration kicks off with the fan-favourite Little Princess receiving new interactions. Players can speak to her and discover more about the Heavenhold Castle as it is being redecorated for the birthday bash. On top of that, players can also read the new Hide-and-Seek visual novel.

The fun doesn’t stop there because there are loads of rewards up for grabs as well. Until August 7th, players can earn 10 free summons every day, netting them about 130 over the course of the event. While they can unlock most characters, what players should use them for is getting their hands on the Baby Dokkaebi Eunha. The new hero is desperately trying to find his mother after they were separated during an attack on the village.

Furthermore, players will be tasked with a number of in-game challenges as part of the special Roadmap event. This questline opens up the doors to many valuable items like the Super Costume Dark Hunter Garam, Epic Limit Breaking Hammer, Unique Hero Miya, as well as a tonne of exclusive goodies.

The game’s social media channels will be hosting several community events as well, so keep an eye out on their Twitter and Facebook pages. Players can also join a community of other gamers on the Discord channel, where additional contests may be held.

Celebrate Guardian Tales’ third anniversary by downloading the game using your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.