Guardian Tales to collaborate with isekai series That time I got Reincarnated as a Slime

Guardian Tales is set to partner with hit isekai That time I got reincarnated as a slime

The series sees an average human turned into the stereotypical starter enemy in any RPG, a slime

This event lets you recruit characters from the series, acquire exclusive cosmetics and more

Gacha game Guardian Tales is set to team up with hit isekai anime, That time I got reincarnated as a slime, to introduce characters from the series. You'll be able to recruit the titular 'slime', Reimuru Tempest and their ally, the Majin Shuna, as a 3-star pick-up summon hero and a 3-star hero obtainable during the event, respectively. And that's just part one of this crossover event!

Part two will introduce Milim Nava as another 3-star pick-up summon hero and a whole cast of characters from the series will make cameo appearances. You'll also be able to acquire exclusive costumes, weapons and more as part of the event. Not to mention an exclusive story arc during the event, which runs from the time of writing through April 2nd with the introduction of part two of the event.

As for the series, this crossover is based on Tensei Shitara Slime - as it's known in Japanese, and because that's shorter - is an unusual take on the isekai (or trapped in another world genre) which sees an average human reincarnated as the stereotypical starter enemy of any Japanese RPG, a slime. The series charts his rise in power as he discovers the unusual, and powerful, abilities that come with being one of these creatures.

So, another anime crossover, but even for non-fans, if you're a gacha gamer this bevy of new costumes and more is probably a good reason to jump back in if you're a Guardian Tales fan.

