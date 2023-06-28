Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG, Neowiz's latest project, is now available for Android and iOS

Last week, Neowiz announced its latest entry into the idle anime genre, Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG. After a short pre-registration run, the game is now available for Android and iOS. It takes players on a hack-and-slash adventure through a world plagued by fearsome monsters. Humanity is in danger, and the guardians must rise to the occasion.

Guardian Goddess originally released in Korea last year, and its immense success is what led to a global version of the game. The storyline is pretty run-of-the-mill, with evil forces trying to achieve world domination, leading to certain heroes embarking on a journey to liberate the world.

It features 24 unique equipment pieces like weapons, helmets, and armour, all with various customization options. The world itself is full of activities and hunting quests, alongside other challenges such as dungeon raids, boss battles, defence missions, tower climbing trials, and beneficial resource mining runs.

RPG elements shine with over 20 skills to master, giving endless hours of content (and grinding) to players. A few gameplay mechanics have also been added for some more convenience. Players are free to manually control all their combat manoeuvrers, or they can just have these done automatically. In addition, the social feature makes Guardian Goddess even more lively.

While the game’s pre-registration campaign didn’t last too long, those that managed to sign-up early will be fairly rewarded. Goodies include a limited-edition cosmetic set and extra Diamonds in order to get a headstart on other players. The Diamonds can be traded in for valuable loot such as high-tiered weapons, hairstyles, and equipment.

Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG has launched on the App Store and Google Play in 172 countries, with support in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese languages. Interested players can download the game by clicking either of the links below. More information is available on the official website.