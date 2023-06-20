Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG, the newest project from legendary developer Neowiz, opens global pre-registration

Neowiz’s latest project, an idle anime game entitled Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG, is set to be released worldwide within the year, and to harken its arrival, pre-registrations have officially opened up! This new project sees you saving the world from terrifying monsters using a team of beautiful AI hologram guardians who are dead set on protecting humanity and looking stylish while doing so.

Looking for more anime-inspired games? Check out our Top 15 best anime games for mobile devices!

Idle games have become quite the craze lately, what with how busy we all are on a daily basis. Neowiz is looking to capitalize on this new booming genre with Guardian Goddess, while also catering towards fans of properties like Sailor Moon and classic anime lovers alike. If you’ve ever dreamed of managing your own team of world-saving anime girls, this one is definitely one you want to take a peek at!

Story-wise, the premise is pretty basic, especially if you have experienced classic anime series like the aforementioned Sailor Moon. There’s a nondescript force of evil attempting to demolish life as we know it, and it’s up to your team of Guardians to stop this threat and let humanity live in harmony.

On the gameplay side of things, Guardian Goddess features an endless growth system that will let you level up your team members eternally as you engage in action-packed combat. Whether you’re actively controlling it or just letting it rock in the background, the beautifully realized graphics and awesome animations are sure to wow regardless.

As an added bonus, you can even customize your team of Guardians to some insane depths, making them become exactly how you’ve envisioned them.

If all of that sounds great to you, you can pre-register for the game at either of the links below right now! Currently, there’s even a pre-registration campaign running that will offer up some enticing rewards once the game does finally launch.