Old School RuneScape's Forestry expansion looks to make Woodcutting a little more social

The new Forestry update has arrived in Old School RuneScape today and promises to make the woodcutting skill a more sociable pursuit. Its addition to the MMO is the first in a two-part expansion, with the second due to launch in August.

With the addition of Forestry, you now stand to earn additional XP if you head into the forest with your pals. By chopping down trees with other players, you will earn bonus XP for your Woodcutting skills. It looks like the lumberjack life no longer has to be a solo endeavour. If anything, an extra pair of hands is encouraged.

The update also introduces other changes to Woodcutting. The developers have tweaked the despawn times on trees so that it activates after the first swing. It will then regenerate if a player leaves without finishing the job. The reasoning for this is to prevent players from having to compete for the same resources.

To add some excitement to the forests of Old School RuneScape, the update introduces events that can trigger whenever you fell a tree with a Forestry Kit. Through them, you might encounter Remote Banking Leprechauns, Rising Roots, Struggling Saplings and Flowering Trees. Moreover, any nearby players can join if they want to.

The Forestry update also adds new rewards for you to earn with the addition of new items and craftables. Among them are the Lumberjack outfit and log basket, which saves you from traipsing back and forth as much.

And that's everything the first part of the update will introduce to Old School RuneScape. As mentioned, the second part is arriving in August, bringing new leaves, tea-brewing, and bonfires.

Old School RuneScape is available now on the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the links below.