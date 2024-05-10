Office Cat: Idle Tycoon Game lets you build your purr-fect business empire

Design, build, and manage your office as an adorable cat

Design your floor plan and decorate your office

Manage workloads to keep employees happy

Make strategic decisions to help your business thrive

A new cat-tastic sim game just launched on Android and iOS. Featuring cutesy 2D graphics, Office Cat: Idle Tycoon Game lets you build the office of your dreams as you expand your growing business empire.

In this tycoon game, you'll build your purr-fect office complex from scratch. You will design your own floor plan, build cubicles and CEO suites for your employees, and more. Each decision you make, from your office complex's layout to the decor you choose, will impact how successful your company is.

Not only will you design and build your office, but you’ll also manage your adorable furry employees. As top cat, it's your job to make sure your feline followers are content. To do so, you’ll need to assign jobs to different cats and do your best to balance workloads. Keep your employees purring to keep your company soaring.

The more successful your business becomes, the more money you’ll rake in. Of course, you’ll also need to manage your assets and even invest in real estate to keep the cash flowing. This casual tycoon game features idle mechanics so your business can continue to thrive even when you’re not playing.

Office Cat: Idle Tycoon Game was published by TREEPLLA, which is also responsible for titles such as Cat Snack Bar: Cute Food Games, Lumbercat: Cute Idle Tycoon and Cat Mart: Cute Grocery Shop, all of which feature the same adorable art style. You can currently pre-register for the publisher's upcoming game, Brave Cats!: Idle Adventure.

While the game may seem simple on the surface, a great deal of strategy comes into play. You’ll need to make careful decisions if you want your business to grow from a small start-up to a thriving global conglomerate. You can learn more about Office Cat: Idle Tycoon Game by visiting the publisher’s official website.