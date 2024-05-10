Soul Girl Re:Born reincarnates you as a gang boss in an isekai idle RPG, out now on iOS and Android

That's what almost getting hit by a car can do

Collect powerful souls and build your team

Lead your Soul Gang and synthesise various gear

Enjoy easy progression and offline rewards

NGU Studio has announced the official launch of Soul Girl Re: Born, a chibi-style idle RPG on iOS and Android. To hype up the launch even more, the studio is giving away 2222 Summon Tickets for free - and all you have to do is log in.

In Soul Girl Re: Born, you'll play as an ordinary girl who's thrust into an isekai adventure when - unexpectedly - she almost gets hit by a car. This hilarious turn of events results in you getting your soul sucked out for some reason - thankfully, you'll be reincarnated elsewhere as the boss of a powerful Soul Gang, and so your adventure begins.

There are more than 160 Souls you can add to your roster, with each new Soul offering an interesting set of skills and looks that will make your lineup shine. Given the idle nature of the RPG, you can expect easy growth mechanics and some chaotic combat action. You'll also be able to synthesise different kinds of equipment to boost your Souls, along with offline progression to keep things totally chill and low-key.

To top it all off, you can also head on over to the official Facebook page to claim Special Launch Coupons and buff up your gameplay experience. If that all sounds fab, why not check out our list of the best idle games on Android for more?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Soul Girl Re: Born on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.