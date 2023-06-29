Features

5 new mobile games to try this week - June 29th, 2023

By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES
5 new mobile games to try this week - June 29th, 2023

Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week

Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow

Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.

Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.

By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub, or join our lively community on Twitter or Discord.

Let's get on with it!

Click Here To View The List »

1
Teeny Tiny Town

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Puzzle
Find out more about Teeny Tiny Town
Teeny Tiny Town

This cosy puzzler offers a meditative experience for players as they merge trees to build houses, then expand their tiny town across grander structures within a grid-based board. The game features a variety of challenges for players to overcome as they aim to expand their town before the board reaches its limits.

There are different themes to unlock and global leaderboards to compete in, as well as multi-language support in French, Swedish, Hindi, Russian, German, and Spanish.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

2
Century: Age of Ashes

Developer: Playwing
Available on: iOS + Android + Steam
Genre: Action, Multiplayer
Find out more about Century: Age of Ashes
Century: Age of Ashes

Players who fancy riding dragons will find plenty to love with this multiplayer title that's finally available on iOS and Android. Dragons can be customized as players duke it out in epic battles across a variety of game modes, which include a Team Deathmatch-style of combat. There's also the Spoils of War mode where players can steal gold from foes as they keep their own nest safe from would-be invaders.

The game offers different classes players can choose from with the Windguard, the Marauder, the Phantom or the Stormraiser.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

3
Brown Dust 2

Developer: NEOWIZ Games Corp
Available on: iOS + Android + Smartphone
Find out more about Brown Dust 2
Brown Dust 2

This highly anticipated sequel to Brave Nine lets players embark on a new journey with high-quality Live 2D characters and a unique 3x4 simulation battle system. The adventure RPG also features plenty of time travel elements as it expands on the franchise's existing lore.

There are eight story packs to discover, as well as PvP game modes for the more competitive players out there. The Evil Castle and Mirror War Packs also offer challenging puzzles that will put players' brain cells to the test.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

4
Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Action, RPG
Find out more about Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG
Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG

This idle RPG offers 24 pieces of equipment players can customize, as well as more than 20 skills to tinker around with for a breezier grinding experience. Given the game's idle nature, growth systems here are conveniently designed to be less tedious, with special dungeons, boss battles, and resource raids players can dive into to boost their firepower even more.

The game also lets players control their moves manually should they choose to do so apart from the auto-fight option. Pre-registration rewards are currently up for grabs as well, which include an exclusive cosmetic set and free Diamonds to help players kick things off with a bang.

5
MagiCraze

Available on: iOS + Android
Genre: Multiplayer, Puzzle
Find out more about MagiCraze
MagiCraze

This PvP puzzler pits players against each other across 4 types of combat. In particular, the Chain type tasks players with connecting pieces in a match-3-esque match, while the Trade type lets players swap pieces to clear them off a board, either vertically or horizontally.

The Double type, on the other hand, is all about sliding pieces in different directions, while the Shot type lets players shoot a piece upward toward a fixed piece. There are 7 characters to choose from with their own unique patterns as well.

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on
Left Arrow
0/5
Right Arrow
Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.