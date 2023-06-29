5 new mobile games to try this week - June 29th, 2023
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
By the way, if you've got an unquenchable thirst for curated games you can obsess over each week, be sure to check out our NEW WEEKLY MOBILE GAMES hub
1
Teeny Tiny Town
This cosy puzzler offers a meditative experience for players as they merge trees to build houses, then expand their tiny town across grander structures within a grid-based board. The game features a variety of challenges for players to overcome as they aim to expand their town before the board reaches its limits.
There are different themes to unlock and global leaderboards to compete in, as well as multi-language support in French, Swedish, Hindi, Russian, German, and Spanish.
2
Century: Age of Ashes
Players who fancy riding dragons will find plenty to love with this multiplayer title that's finally available on iOS and Android. Dragons can be customized as players duke it out in epic battles across a variety of game modes, which include a Team Deathmatch-style of combat. There's also the Spoils of War mode where players can steal gold from foes as they keep their own nest safe from would-be invaders.
The game offers different classes players can choose from with the Windguard, the Marauder, the Phantom or the Stormraiser.
3
Brown Dust 2
This highly anticipated sequel to Brave Nine lets players embark on a new journey with high-quality Live 2D characters and a unique 3x4 simulation battle system. The adventure RPG also features plenty of time travel elements as it expands on the franchise's existing lore.
There are eight story packs to discover, as well as PvP game modes for the more competitive players out there. The Evil Castle and Mirror War Packs also offer challenging puzzles that will put players' brain cells to the test.
4
Guardian Goddess: Idle RPG
This idle RPG offers 24 pieces of equipment players can customize, as well as more than 20 skills to tinker around with for a breezier grinding experience. Given the game's idle nature, growth systems here are conveniently designed to be less tedious, with special dungeons, boss battles, and resource raids players can dive into to boost their firepower even more.
The game also lets players control their moves manually should they choose to do so apart from the auto-fight option. Pre-registration rewards are currently up for grabs as well, which include an exclusive cosmetic set and free Diamonds to help players kick things off with a bang.
5
MagiCraze
This PvP puzzler pits players against each other across 4 types of combat. In particular, the Chain type tasks players with connecting pieces in a match-3-esque match, while the Trade type lets players swap pieces to clear them off a board, either vertically or horizontally.
The Double type, on the other hand, is all about sliding pieces in different directions, while the Shot type lets players shoot a piece upward toward a fixed piece. There are 7 characters to choose from with their own unique patterns as well.