PiKuBo lets you carve shapes from cubes across a relaxing puzzler, out now on iOS and Android

Is that…a giraffe?

Dabble in cubic nonograms

Remove extra blocks to uncover secret shapes

Play in portrait or landscape mode

Developer Daniel Benito has officially launched PiKuBo on iOS and Android, offering a low-key puzzle experience filled with cubic nonograms. In particular, you'll need to remove extra blocks and figure out shapes from a bigger cube.

In PiKuBo, you can look forward to flexing your brain cells across more than a hundred interactive puzzles, with a wide variety of shapes you'll need to carve out and discover for yourself. The game also features easy one-handed play for both left-handed and right-handed players across a convenient portrait mode (or landscape mode - whichever works for you!).

To help you clear each level, there are customisable markers (of up to four paint colours) you can use to note the cubes you want to keep. All these are presented with charming visuals and calming bossa nova beats in the background, and as you progress through the increasingly difficult stages, you might even uncover a giraffe or a cactus along the way. And when you're done, you can marvel at your handiwork via the colourful thumbnails that showcase your achievements.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out PiKuBo on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.