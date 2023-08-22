- added new characters

Update after update comes out in Grimlight, bringing more character banners with it. They are unique in their own way and nice. In the meantime, in all this string of characters, players sometimes barely know which ones to select to defeat the enemies - the Dreamless. Their goal is uncomplicated: to wipe out mice and men, and turn the world into a wasteland of darkness. Therefore, this guide covers two topics. First, we will share our Grimlight tier list. Secondly, we will provide a Grimlight reroll guide.

Grimlight's best characters tier list

A player can wield the power of the provided characters to confront evil. In Grimlight, these characters are not just anyone. They are protagonists from fairy tales that'll be familiar to most people. At this point, the player can meet Alice from "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by British writer Lewis Carroll and Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" written by American Frank Baum. Elsewhere, we have Little Match Girl from the famous fairy tale by Danish author Hans Andersen. And this is just the beginning. The game offers not just characters from fairy tales, but legends as well.

With such a massive list of characters available, the player will likely have questions. For example, which hero will be useful? And which ones are a waste of money and materials?

There are over forty characters overall, and each has its specific benefits and drawbacks. In order to simplify the game, you can use the Grimlight tier list and reroll guide. It is also worth mentioning that this list may change with the release of new characters.