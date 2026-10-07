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GrandChase tier list of the best characters available [October 2026]

By Mihail Katsoris
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iOS + Android
| GrandChase
GrandChase tier list of the best characters available [October 2026]

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Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Version  2.8.3 - Latest Addition: Vanessa 

Finding the best characters can prove to be quite the feat, so we've created a complete GrandChase tier list of every character in the game to help you out. 

We have listed every character in this tier list, starting from the strongest options at the top, and the weakest ones at the very bottom in the C tier. It's recommended that you stick with the top-tier ones (above A tier) if you want to have a strong lineup and not waste resources. 

The best characters in GrandChase

There are not a whole lot of characters available, at least not when you compare them to other mobile RPGs. Therefore, it's fairly easy to determine relatively early on which heroes are good and which are not that powerful. The list we've made below will walk you through everything you need to know about each hero, alongside which ones will help you out the most. 
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Furthermore, another very important aspect is to always enchant the right trait in each of these heroes first. Of course, if you take units that are generally viable everywhere, such as Europa, you'll want to make her even more of a beast than she already is by prioritising CDR, Physical ATK and Attack Speed. So, when you look at this GrandChase tier list, you need to consider that each character we ranked will be maxed out. 

So, how well do they rank? Keep on reading and you'll find out! 

Click Here To View The List »

1
GrandChase Assault Tier List

Below, you'll find the best characters that rank well with the Assault trait. These are powerful damage dealers, and you always want to enhance their damaging abilities.

TierCharacters
S Ai, Callisto, Elesis, Elesis (S), Europa, Kanavan, Edel,
A Lass, Sol
B Sieghart, Dio, Olivia, Hanout
C Yulia, Balzac

2
GrandChase Ranger Tier List

Rangers are, as the name implies, units with ranged attacks in their kit, and are mainly damage dealers. They can also inflict certain effects. The Rangers, much like every other damage dealer, lack defensive stats. It's recommended that you never place them on the front line.

TierCharacters
S Lire (S), Uno(S), Io, Rufus, Ragnar, Bastet, Vanessa
A Shisamoo Iyoung, Nepteon, Lapis, Lire, Werner, Deia
B Myrielle
C -

3
GrandChase Mage Tier List

Mages are powerful damage dealers who can inflict crowd control effects and deal lots of magic damage to enemies. Similar to the other damage dealers mentioned previously (in the Assault and Ranger classes), they are not really tanky, so you make sure to position them behind dedicated tanks.

TierCharacters
S Ley, Nelia, Veigas, Harpe, Ganymede, Vice, Metatron
A Decanee, Arme, Mari
B Agios, Rasel
C Dark Gaian, Nephilim

4
GrandChase Tank Tier List

In Grand Chase, tanks are your first line of defence. These units don't have a lot of damage in their kit, but they do have extremely potent defensive skills and stats.

TierCharacters
S Jin, Ryan, Tia, Ai(T)
A Brammashell, Ronan, Zero, Myst, Mayden
B Asin, Ayla
C Arsad, Captain Boar

5
GrandChase Healer Tier List

Healers are dedicated characters meant to keep your units alive. They pair extremely well with any team, especially when talking about characters like Amy or Grandiel. They can also provide various buffs, making them a must-have most of the time.

TierCharacters
S Caduceus Io(T), Amy, Grandiel, Urara, Hwarin, Cindy
A Lime, Rin, Serdin
B -
C Sachi, Sage

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Mihail Katsoris
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.