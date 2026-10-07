GrandChase tier list of the best characters available [October 2026]
| GrandChase
Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Version 2.8.3 - Latest Addition: Vanessa
Finding the best characters can prove to be quite the feat, so we've created a complete GrandChase tier list of every character in the game to help you out.
We have listed every character in this tier list, starting from the strongest options at the top, and the weakest ones at the very bottom in the C tier. It's recommended that you stick with the top-tier ones (above A tier) if you want to have a strong lineup and not waste resources.
The best characters in GrandChaseThere are not a whole lot of characters available, at least not when you compare them to other mobile RPGs. Therefore, it's fairly easy to determine relatively early on which heroes are good and which are not that powerful. The list we've made below will walk you through everything you need to know about each hero, alongside which ones will help you out the most.
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Furthermore, another very important aspect is to always enchant the right trait in each of these heroes first. Of course, if you take units that are generally viable everywhere, such as Europa, you'll want to make her even more of a beast than she already is by prioritising CDR, Physical ATK and Attack Speed. So, when you look at this GrandChase tier list, you need to consider that each character we ranked will be maxed out.
So, how well do they rank? Keep on reading and you'll find out!
1
GrandChase Assault Tier List
Below, you'll find the best characters that rank well with the Assault trait. These are powerful damage dealers, and you always want to enhance their damaging abilities.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Ai, Callisto, Elesis, Elesis (S), Europa, Kanavan, Edel,
|A
|Lass, Sol
|B
|Sieghart, Dio, Olivia, Hanout
|C
|Yulia, Balzac
2
GrandChase Ranger Tier List
Rangers are, as the name implies, units with ranged attacks in their kit, and are mainly damage dealers. They can also inflict certain effects. The Rangers, much like every other damage dealer, lack defensive stats. It's recommended that you never place them on the front line.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Lire (S), Uno(S), Io, Rufus, Ragnar, Bastet, Vanessa
|A
|Shisamoo Iyoung, Nepteon, Lapis, Lire, Werner, Deia
|B
|Myrielle
|C
|-
3
GrandChase Mage Tier List
Mages are powerful damage dealers who can inflict crowd control effects and deal lots of magic damage to enemies. Similar to the other damage dealers mentioned previously (in the Assault and Ranger classes), they are not really tanky, so you make sure to position them behind dedicated tanks.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Ley, Nelia, Veigas, Harpe, Ganymede, Vice, Metatron
|A
|Decanee, Arme, Mari
|B
|Agios, Rasel
|C
|Dark Gaian, Nephilim
4
GrandChase Tank Tier List
In Grand Chase, tanks are your first line of defence. These units don't have a lot of damage in their kit, but they do have extremely potent defensive skills and stats.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Jin, Ryan, Tia, Ai(T)
|A
|Brammashell, Ronan, Zero, Myst, Mayden
|B
|Asin, Ayla
|C
|Arsad, Captain Boar
5
GrandChase Healer Tier List
Healers are dedicated characters meant to keep your units alive. They pair extremely well with any team, especially when talking about characters like Amy or Grandiel. They can also provide various buffs, making them a must-have most of the time.
|Tier
|Characters
|S
|Caduceus Io(T), Amy, Grandiel, Urara, Hwarin, Cindy
|A
|Lime, Rin, Serdin
|B
|-
|C
|Sachi, Sage