Updated on October 7th, 2026 - Version 2.8.3 - Latest Addition: Vanessa

Finding the best characters can prove to be quite the feat, so we've created a complete GrandChase tier list of every character in the game to help you out.

We have listed every character in this tier list, starting from the strongest options at the top, and the weakest ones at the very bottom in the C tier. It's recommended that you stick with the top-tier ones (above A tier) if you want to have a strong lineup and not waste resources.

The best characters in GrandChase

There are not a whole lot of characters available, at least not when you compare them to other mobile RPGs . Therefore, it's fairly easy to determine relatively early on which heroes are good and which are not that powerful. The list we've made below will walk you through everything you need to know about each hero, alongside which ones will help you out the most.Also read:

Furthermore, another very important aspect is to always enchant the right trait in each of these heroes first. Of course, if you take units that are generally viable everywhere, such as Europa, you'll want to make her even more of a beast than she already is by prioritising CDR, Physical ATK and Attack Speed. So, when you look at this, you need to consider that each character we ranked will be maxed out.

So, how well do they rank? Keep on reading and you'll find out!