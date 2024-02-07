GrandChase begins pre-registration for new hero Elesis(S)

Elesis(S) is a dark reflection of current hero Elesis

The free-to-play mobile RPG GrandChase has opened pre-registration for the arrival of the newest hero. Elesis(S) the 'dark alter ego' of existing hero Elesis can be pre-registered for now. By doing so, you can receive the character upon release, as well as access an exclusive event to bring her to the max level as soon as possible.

GrandChase, based on the MMORPG of the same name, is a free-to-play mobile RPG that challenges you to build a team of heroes to battle enemies. Unlike the original GrandChase which focuses purely on side-scrolling action, GrandChase for mobile takes more of a tactical turn-based RPG approach, pairing anime-inspired art with exciting action.

Elesis(S) is, unsurprisingly, the dark alter ego of Elesis, and is a shade or a fragment of her soul. So, she basically inhabits each version of Elesis that exists, right up until their death when she wakes up in another body, going through the same suffering and despair every time. Now, with her humanity almost completely eroded, she's set out to exact her revenge on the source of her suffering, Elesis herself. You can check out the trailer for the new character below.

Those who pre-register, as we just mentioned, can get access to an exclusive event that grants them +15 Transcendence, Chaser Rank 25, and Soul Imprint Rank 15 for Elesis(S). So, if you're at all excited about this latest hero for GrandChase you'll probably want to check in, as you'll also get an exclusive 1 Costume Suit Avatar and Effect Profile Border as well. You'll be able to find all these rewards in your in-game mailbox under 'System Mail' when the pre-registration period concludes.

