Goddess of Victory: Nikke will celebrate its third anniversary with an all-out war against the Rapture Queen

It has all led to this

The upcoming update will feature a legendary storyline

Three new characters will join the fray

A brand new Surface Beta mode will also be unveiled

Coming off last month’s Resident Evil crossover, Goddess of Victory: Nikke isn’t slowing down. Level Infinite has unveiled plans for the sci-fi shooter’s third anniversary, and it’s shaping up to be one of its biggest updates yet. Alongside an ambitious new storyline, the event introduces fresh SSR characters, a large-scale Surface Beta battle mode, and plenty of ways to test your squads.

The anniversary’s story arc pulls together some of Nikke’s most powerful Pilgrims for an all-out confrontation against the Rapture Queen. It’s the kind of narrative that feels like a final stand between humanity’s finest and a threat that’s been ruminating for very long. You will meet three new characters through the event, each bringing their own flair to the battlefield.

SSR Nayuta, a Pioneer Squad scout who travels with her mechanical companion Mantra, uses duplicates connected by a NIMPH contained within a gourd - yes, it’s as wild as it sounds. SSR Liberalio, one of the Heretics, hunts her enemies with ruthless precision and a complicated loyalty to the Queen she calls mother.

And for those after something lighter, SSR Chime joins as a free character. She’s a knowledgeable strategist of the Crown who compensates for her small stature with quick wit and sharper tactics.

Then there’s Surface Beta, a new large-scale mode that sends you into sprawling battles to capture outposts, gather resources, and push back waves of Raptures. It’s easily one of the biggest additions the series has seen.

Expect new costumes too. Red Hood gets a stylish gacha skin, while Crown and Siren receive fresh pass outfits. Pilgrim fans will also get another shot at Modernia, Dorothy, or Red Hood through a special rerun banner.

If you’re gearing up for the fight and want to know which units to invest in first, our Nikke tier list is the perfect place to start. The third-anniversary celebrations kick off soon, and judging by what’s coming, the surface of the Earth won’t be the only thing worth reclaiming.