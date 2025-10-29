Backbone teams with PlayStation for new Death Stranding 2-themed version of its controller

Grow a backbone

Peripheral manufacturer Backbone is teaming up with Death Stranding 2

The collab between Backbone and Kojima Studios' parent company PlayStation is the first of its kind

The exclusive DS2 Backbone One will also be compatible with mobile games on iOS and Android

Longtime readers are by now probably familiar with peripheral manufacturer Backbone. The company makes a huge variety of controllers, often of the wrap-around variety which attach to the back of your phone (geddit?). Now, the folks at Backbone are teaming up once more with Hideo Kojima's mind-bending Death Stranding franchise.

Yes, the oft-referred king of all walking simulators recently released its second instalment. Being as well-received if somewhat confusing as the first, Death Stranding 2 has also inspired Kojima to partner his self-named studio up with AR company Niantic for an upcoming mobile spin-off.

And while you may not necessarily need it, if you are a huge fan of DS2, you'll soon be able to show off that love with a new Backbone controller. The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Backbone One offers an exclusive design with its own collectible case (individually numbered for you collectors).

Stranded

Of course, this isn't just a display piece, no matter what Backbone may say. And you'll find that the Backbone One is as adept at playing a variety of top releases on iPhone and Android as it is on PlayStation Remote Play for those wanting to jump into Death Stranding 2 on their handheld. It also supports Apple Arcade, GeForce Now and other services.

It also marks Backbone's first-ever collaboration with the folks at PlayStation (being the parent company of Kojima Studios). And while those of you who aren't fans of Death Stranding 2 may scoff, as we noted in our Backbone One review, this is still an excellent piece of kit at its heart.

